https://redstate.com/tladuke/2021/06/28/donald-trump-blasts-mitch-mcconnell-after-also-leveling-bill-barr-n403883
About The Author
Related Posts
60 Minutes Again Tries to Mislead on Ron DeSantis, Attempts to Change the Entire Premise of Their Hit Piece
April 8, 2021
Fauci Details What You Shouldn't Do Even If Fully Vaccinated
April 10, 2021
Subscribe to Clarion News
Treat yourself to current Conservative News and Commentary conveniently delivered all in one site, right to your computer doorstep.
Privacy & Cookies: This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this website, you agree to their use.
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy