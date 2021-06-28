https://www.dailywire.com/news/education-insanity-top-10-stories-of-the-week-vol-21

Welcome back to Education Insanity, a weekly column updating you on the most insane events taking place in our nation’s schools. Here we’ll delve into the growing presence of “woke culture” and Critical Race Theory (CRT), the ideology that claims America is irredeemably rooted in racism.

Let’s get started.

10. Chapman University Hosts Racially Segregated ‘Cultural Graduation Celebrations’ – Campus Reform

Chapman University’s Cross-Cultural Center will host segregated graduation ceremonies. The university will host a “Black Graduation,” “APIDA Graduation,” “Lavender Graduation,” “Disability Graduation,” “Middle Eastern Graduation,” and “Latinx Graduation.” The segregated ceremonies will take place alongside regular graduation ceremonies.

9. University Allows Essay, Exam Extensions For Students Who Suffer ‘Racial Trauma’ – The College Fix

Students at Goldsmiths University in Britain are now allowed essay and exam extensions due to “racial trauma.” The school added “racial trauma” to the list of “extenuating circumstances” for deferrals. One professor tweeted that the change was necessary because “institutional/systemic racism … clearly impacts” minority students’ ability to complete assignments.

8. Brandeis University Tells Students Not To Use ‘Policeman,’ Other ‘Offensive’ Language – Campus Reform

An agency within Brandeis University released an “Oppressive Language List” that told students and staff what words they can and cannot say. Oppressive words include “policeman.” Other examples include “killing it” and “trigger warning” as they’re considered “violent language.”

7. Teacher Suspended For Wearing Trump Mask On Anniversary Of George Floyd’s Death – The College Fix

A Minneapolis Public School suspended a teacher for wearing a Trump mask on the anniversary of George Floyd’s passing. The school district refused to provide details about the teacher and a spokesperson said that the district is working on “creating a welcoming, affirming culture” by limiting the messages allowed on masks.

6. School Board Members Want Public Schools To Push For Gun Bans, Requirements For Parents – The Daily Wire

Two members of the Fairfax County School Board submitted a request for a “preventing gun violence” work group. The board members have called on the state to ban “assault-style weapons” and want to require parents to sign a form about their personal gun storage.

5. Loudoun County Ends School Meeting After Pushback From Parents, Cops Arrest Parents – The Daily Wire

Virginia’s Loudoun County School Board shut down the public comment period after tensions escalated amid opposition to the board’s progressive agenda. At least two parents were arrested by police for refusing to leave the public space.

4. American Public Schools Lost More Than 1 Million Students Last Year – Education Week

America’s public school system lost 1.3 million students during the 2020-21 school year. The loss was not concentrated in any given area of the country, though it was concentrated in lower grades. A report finds that the change will “likely have academic, financial, and staffing repercussions for years to come.”

3. University Of Oklahoma Volleyball Player Shut Out Of Program For Rejecting Social Justice – Campus Reform

Former University of Oklahoma volleyball player Kylee McLaughlin filed a lawsuit against her coaches and the Board of Regents after she was allegedly removed from the team for criticizing a social justice movie. The lawsuit alleges that the coaches cast her “in a false light” and intentionally inflicted “emotional distress” on her.

2. Here Are The Thousands Of Teachers Who Say They’re Willing To Violate Law To Keep Pushing CRT – The Daily Wire

The Zinn Education Project released a list of thousands of teachers who have pledged to continue teaching CRT even if state laws ban it. More than 4,200 teachers signed a “Pledge to Teach the Truth: Despite New State Bills Against It.”

1. Amazon Funding Distribution Of Ibram X. Kendi’s ‘Antiracist’ Books In Public Schools – Washington Free Beacon

Amazon spent $5,000 distributing copies of Ibram X. Kendi’s book “Stamped: Racism, Antiracism, and You” to Virginia’s Arlington Public School district. Emails show that Amazon employees offered to purchase Kindles and other equipment for students, though the district opted to purchase copies of Kendi’s book instead.

BONUS: How One Virginia County Became The Apex Of The Fight Against Critical Race Theory

Got tips? Email me here: cclark@dailywire.com

