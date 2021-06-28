https://twitchy.com/sarahd-313035/2021/06/28/everyone-makes-mistakes-youtube-has-reinstated-right-wing-watchs-account-and-is-sorry-for-any-inconvenience-or-frustration/

Praise the Gods of Leftism!

If you weren’t sure how you were going to get through the day without Right Wing Watch’s YouTube channel, you no longer have to worry about it. Because after Right Wing Watch got suspended from YouTube for posting content that was meant to get conservatives deplatformed, YouTube has reversed their initial decision:

That didn’t take very long at all, did it?

It’s OK, Chef. We all make mistakes. This time we just underestimated YouTube’s hypocritical wussitude. Not by much, but still.

Don’t be surprised if that’s actually what happened.

Not at all. YouTube’s rules are solid across the board. Unless you’re special like Right Wing Watch, in which case you’re as good as golden.

It’s cute when YouTube pretends to have standards that aren’t the double kind.

Honestly, there are channels on YouTube that post much worse liberal and leftist content than Right Wing Watch and get away with it. And it’s YouTube’s prerogative to let them get away with it. But we don’t buy for a second that they actually give a damn about preserving the integrity of their platform.

