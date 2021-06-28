https://heartlanddailynews.com/2021/06/explosive-new-book-about-karl-marx-sets-forth-the-lefts-plan-for-america/

Author Jim Simpson notified me last week that his paperback book, Who Was Karl Marx: The Men, the Motives, and the Menace Behind Today’s Rampaging Left had been released. James Simpson is an investigative journalist, businessman and former economist and budget examiner for the White House Office of Management and Budget (OMB). Since 1995, he has written non-fiction articles for various periodicals based both on his experiences in government and business, and a longstanding interest in public policy.

Amazon offers the following blurb about Who Was Karl Marx?

The Left is rampaging across our nation today. Portland, Oregon is burning and many other cities face continuous looting, rioting and destruction. And while the Antifa/Black Lives Matter mob is wreaking havoc, destroying businesses and neighborhoods, leaders in those communities have taken an inexplicable hands-off attitude, even to the point of restraining a police response. Meanwhile, the Democrat Party, Big Tech, the media and institutional Left have turbocharged censorship and vilification of their political enemies. How did we come to this, who caused it, what are their motivations and how do we stop it?

A conversation with Jim Simpson about his book Who Was Karl Marx?

On Focus Today, on May 20, 2021, Perry Atkinson had a conversation with Jim Simpson about his new e-book “Who Was Karl Marx?” Atkinson’s radio show is carried on The Dove US.

The conversation, transcribed by the author of this article, appears below. It is a conversation that should open your eyes to what is happening in and to your country.

Atkinson: We are hearing terms: like Marxism, Socialism, and Communism, and in the meantime America is rapidly becoming unrecognizable from where it was just a few years ago. Why did you take this on?

Simpson: I’ve been studying communism for 35 years. This book is essentially in 70 pages a summary of what I know about Communism, Marxism, where it came from, who the people were who brought it forward into this country and injected it like a poison into the mainstream of our culture. That’s what this book describes and explains, and it also provides at the end a very credible solution that I think is the only way out of this crisis we are in.

Atkinson: Are we in a form of Marxism?

Simpson: Oh, absolutely. We are watching in real time Communists taking over the U.S.

Atkinson: I think people feel and sense that. I think they have a hard time swallowing this, but you have to ask the question, “What’s the motivation here?”

Simpson: Well, this book explains all that, and it’s not yet “sell” as the motivation. What Democrats and the Left sell all the time is compassion and social justice and social welfare, and it’s nothing of the sort. The Communists, as I explain in the book, all of them reflect the personality and the thinking of the guy who launched it all: Karl Marx.

Who was Karl Marx as a person? He was almost indescribably greedy, selfish, vicious, bigoted, racist. He was in favor of slavery. He wasn’t even a Communist at first, he said if Communists start acting up they can be answered with the point of a cannon. He spied on his Communist friends.

The interesting thing is that he wasn’t even an atheist; he believed in God. In fact, as a young man, even though he had Jewish heritage, he was raised as a Christian. He wrote amazing Christina poetry when he was in high school.

Poem written by Marx in high school, read by Simpson:

Thus, union with Christ consists of the most intimate most vital communion with Him, in having Him before our eyes and in our hearts. And being so imbued with the highest love for Him, that at the same time we turn our hearts to our brothers whom He has closely bound to us and to whom also sacrificed Himself. This love for Christ not only fills us with the purest reverence and respect for Him, it also causes us to keep His commandments by sacrificing ourselves for another by bringing virtuosity, virtuosity solely out of love for Him.

Atkinson: What happened? How did Karl Marx go from this to what he became?

Simpson: Well, he got to college. Like so many people do, he turned radically the other way. Sullivan then read a poem that Marx wrote in college. Now listen to this carefully.

Poem written by Marx in college, read by Simpson:

With His stain I will throw my gauntlet full in the face of the world and see the collapse whose fall will not stifle my order. Then I will wander Godlike and victorious through the ruins of the world, in giving words and active force I will feel equal to the Creator.

Simpson: Go to what God said about Satan (Lucifer) in Isaiah, Chapter 14, verses 13 and 14:

Verse 13: For thou hast said in thine heart, I will ascend into heaven, I will exalt my throne above the stars of God: I will sit also upon the mount of the congregation, in the sides of the north:

Verse 14: I will ascend above the heights of the clouds; I will be like the most High.

Simpson: Is this not like a paraphrase of Marx?

Atkinson: Those who are pushing Marxism, and a lot of people know what this is, and they see this and the invasion of our freedoms and everything else, yet today the only people who win if Marxism wins control are the elites.

Simpson: That's absolutely right. That's the whole point, because when you get right down to it you discover that all these people are really greedy, selfish elitists who see in Communism the opportunity to seize all the levers of power and deliver themselves unearned wealth that exists in the world. The trouble with that whole philosophy is that the U.S. has extensively been the market to the world, and they want to see the U.S. collapse. That's like killing the golden goose, and they will not escape the calamity that results."

Atkinson: So, they are even ignoring the history of Marxism and Communism, thinking that they can put a new form on it and still be the King of the Mountain, so to speak.

Simpson: I don't think they even care. [Barack Obama mentor] Bill Ayers and company sat around when they were in the Weather Underground talking about how they were going to deal with all the obstructionists, people who refused to be reeducated. They talked about murdering 23 million people. They talked about it as though they were having tea and crumpets. It was nothing to them. This is the kind of attitude these people have, because they are so supremely arrogant. They have a right to have all this stuff delivered to them on a platter, and they are such geniuses that we should all be grateful that they will be in charge.

Atkinson: This is very spiritual, because it is man wanting to become God.

Simpson: As Whittaker Chambers said: Communists want to replace God.

Final Thoughts

Jim Simpson lays the axe to the tree of Marxism and all of its Satanic roots. He clearly and concisely details the origins and motivations behind the leftists committed to destroying the America we love. I highly recommend that you buy Simpson's short book. It's a must-read.

Originally posted at Illinois Review. Republished with permission.

