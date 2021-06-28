https://nationalfile.com/watch-father-altman-who-took-on-fauci-tells-corrupt-bishops-to-bring-it-on-as-they-try-to-remove-him/

Father James Altman, the Catholic priest who took on the left-wing Democrat agenda and stood up to Dr. Fauci’s Coronavirus tyranny, described his fight to maintain his pastor position against a corrupt Church campaign to get him ousted from the pulpit. Altman revealed details from the behind-the-scenes plot against him at the Stand with Father Altman event in White Bear Lake, Minnesota. Altman works at St. James the Less Roman Catholic Church in La Crosse, Wisconsin, and now the leadership of his diocese wants to force him out. Altman also revealed that some Cardinals in Rome hate him. Father Altman told the U.S. bishops who are against him to “Bring it On.”

“I’m man enough. I can defend myself,” Father Altman said to his supporters in Minnesota, describing the biased effort to force him out. Altman said, “And the USCCB (United States Conference of Catholic Bishops) has their basic playbook about how bishops can get rid of these priests they don’t like and that’s what they do.” Altman called his opponents “Monsters in miters,” and predicted that he will not receive justice within the crooked system. Nevertheless, Altman expressed his faith in the Truth movement, saying, “Everybody’s going to know now…That day is over, bishops of the United States. Because now, we’re coming back.” Altman vowed and told Bishops of the United States who oppose him to “bring it on.”

SO WHAT EXACTLY IS FATHER ALTMAN UP AGAINST?

Father Altman told his flock in May that he had been asked to resign by Bishop William Patrick Callahan of the La Crosse Diocese, stating “They want my head now for speaking that truth. I, a lowly priest, apparently have created enemies among some of the hierarchies.” But Father Altman outright refused to resign, raised more than $600,000, and prompted the Diocese of La Crosse to vow to force him out. An activist group called Faithful America celebrated Altman’s persecution, boasting, “Altman’s dismissal follows more than 18,000 petition signatures and hundreds of phone calls to Bishop Callahan from Faithful America members.” Faithful America lamented, “On Palm Sunday, Fr. James Altman preached that COVID-19 health guidelines are ‘godless, Nazi-esque controls,’ telling parishioners, ‘God damns every single one of those godless moves.’ He also said Dr. Anthony Fauci’s support for masks ‘is damnable in the hottest fires of hell.’ On Easter, Altman packed in 300-500 parishioners, with at least 50 maskless people jammed in the first five pews — violating his own bishop’s mask and capacity protocols…”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

