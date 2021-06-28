https://www.oann.com/ferragamo-picks-burberrys-gobbetti-as-its-new-chief/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=ferragamo-picks-burberrys-gobbetti-as-its-new-chief



FILE PHOTO: Italian luxury fashion house Salvatore Ferragamo’s logo is seen at a store, as the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continues, in Zurich, Switzerland January 25, 2021. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann/File Photo FILE PHOTO: Italian luxury fashion house Salvatore Ferragamo’s logo is seen at a store, as the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continues, in Zurich, Switzerland January 25, 2021. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann/File Photo

June 28, 2021

MILAN (Reuters) – Italian luxury group Salvatore Ferragamo said on Monday it had chosen Marco Gobbetti, the outgoing CEO of British group Burberry, as its new chief executive.

Ferragamo, famous for shoes worn by Hollywood stars such as Audrey Hepburn, said Gobbetti would take up his new position as soon as he is released from his contractual obligations.

In a separate statement Burberry said Gobbetti would be leaving the British group at the end of 2021.

(Reporting by Agnieszka Flak)

