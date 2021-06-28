https://welovetrump.com/2021/05/04/real-journalism-watch-when-mike-wallace-exposed-the-fraud-of-the-1976-swine-flu-vaccine-push/

Remember when journalists actually did…..real journalism?

Some of you actually may not.

You may never have seen it in your lifetime.

But there was a time even as recently as the 1970s where the Media was not completely corrupted.

Oh sure, it was on it’s way, but there were still real stories, real investigative journalism being done.

And Mike Wallace did some good work.

(Unfortunately, son Chris didn’t learn any of the father’s ethics or abilities)

Courtesy of @KanekoaTheGreat on Gab, check this out:

Watch how “60 Minutes” correspondent Mike Wallace covered the 1976 swine flu mass vaccination program which was halted after *4,000* reported adverse events. Now, think about this. There are currently *118,741* reported adverse events AND *3,848* reported deaths for the COVID-19 vaccines in the CDC’s VAERS database. Why is the media completely silent about this❓ “The year was 1976 and the U.S. government was in the throes of a campaign to “inoculate every man, woman and child in the United States” against swine flu in an effort to avert a repeat of the flu pandemic of 1918, which killed millions. 46 million Americans —nearly a quarter of the country’s population— obediently took the shot. 4,000 of those individuals suffered side effects, leading to claims of $3.5 billion dollars in damages against the U.S. government. The swine flu never developed into the global pandemic that health experts predicted, and the government halted the vaccination program two months after they began following reports that 500 people who received the shot developed a paralyzing nerve disease. 30 of those victims later died from damages allegedly caused by the shot.”

Watch the short clip here on Rumble:

And the full segment here on Rumble:

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

