DEL RIO, Texas — A Border Patrol source tells Breitbart Texas that police and game wardens from other states will deploy in support on Monday. The Del Rio Sector will reportedly see immediate augmentation to their airboat patrols.

The source says the Florida Highway Patrol will deploy five airboats in the Del Rio area to assist in deterring river crossings. Specially trained SWAT officers from Iowa will join. The Nebraska Highway Patrol also sent 25 officers, according to the source.

At a press conference held last week, incoming Chief of the Border Patrol Raul L. Ortiz was asked what preparations the Border Patrol has made to integrate operations with the out of state law enforcement, and if he feared a potential “over-saturation” along the Texas Border.

Chief Ortiz responded by saying, “We are working closely with Texas Governor Abbott to make sure that we communicate closely concerning where we deploy assets to make sure that we do not have a “blue-on-blue” incident caused by lack of communication.”

Chief Austin Skero of the Del Rio Sector advised Breitbart Texas that he is making sure his marine operations integrate with safety-first priorities. He says he will place Border Patrol Vessel Commanders on each Florida Highway Patrol airboat to bridge potential communication gaps and aid them in navigating the Rio Grande.

Skero also says other out of state law enforcement will more than likely be paired with Texas Department of Safety Troopers to bridge terrain familiarization gaps.

The Del Rio Sector, as reported by Breitbart Texas, is expected to break an all time record for migrant apprehensions this fiscal year. As of May, the sector was ranked third in the nation for apprehensions but is expected to jump into second place by mid-summer.



Randy Clark is a 32-year veteran of the United States Border Patrol. Prior to his retirement, he served as the Division Chief for Law Enforcement Operations, directing operations for nine Border Patrol Stations within the Del Rio, Texas, Sector. Follow him on Twitter @RandyClarkBBTX.

