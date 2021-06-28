https://conservativeplaybook.com/2021/06/28/follow-the-science-deadly-delta-variant-registers-a-99-9-recovery-rate/

You wouldn’t know it by following the corporate press and the usual suspects who traffic in endless amounts of COVID Mania fear mongering, but the actual data on the much hyped Delta variant (sometimes referred to as the Indian variant) that you keep hearing about is hardly the “deadly” virus that it’s being hyped up as.

Article by Jordan Schachtel from The Dossier.

Don’t take it from me. Here’s the data straight from the U.K. government, which is tracking this mutation as sporting a case fatality rate of 0.1%.

Now, a case fatality rate (CFR) is many times higher than the actual death rate (infection fatality rate, or IFR), because the vast majority of COVID-19 cases go undetected. Through my previous reporting, I’ve found that the World Health Organization runs its numbers based on the estimate that 1 in 20 cases are detected, while the CDC bases its estimates on a 1 in 10 ratio.

In plain english, this means that based on CDC and WHO guidelines, the Delta variant’s death rate is actually significantly lower than the 0.1% number that appears in the U.K. government docs.

There are many statements asserting that the Delta variant is more deadly than Alpha. There are no data to back that up https://t.co/xBWAB0B6Mo

“The crude case fatality rate remains lower for Delta than other variants at present” @PHE_uk /1 — Eric Topol (@EricTopol) June 20, 2021

Additionally, there is still the “dying from COVID” versus “dying with COVID” problem in this calculation. In places like the U.K., any death that occurs within 28 days of a positive COVID test is labeled as a COVID death. They don’t conclude if a positive test has actually contributed to that death in any meaningful way.

Horowitz: The Delta deception: New COVID variant might be less deadly https://t.co/ssm8X3PBbc — Daniel Horowitz (@RMConservative) June 24, 2021

Now, observe the detachment between this infinitesimal threat and the fear mongering campaign surrounding it.

“NO MORE THAN MERE SECONDS” of exposure in 10-60 centimeters where one man triggers several #DeltaVariant infections with brief “fleeting” contact. Thousands of shoppers at NSW🇦🇺 mass tested. Delta called “near & present danger”. HT @lizziepearl. #COVID19pic.twitter.com/NFg1RwMnVD — Eric Feigl-Ding (@DrEricDing) June 21, 2021

With the deadly delta strain of the coronavirus circulating around Sydney, will the two-week lockdown be long enough to stop the spread? https://t.co/j5LWiK2JMc #TheLatest #7NEWS pic.twitter.com/aLD0rubSe0 — 7NEWS Brisbane (@7NewsBrisbane) June 28, 2021

Here’s the deal: The Delta variant is more contagious, it’s deadlier, and it’s spreading quickly around the world – leaving young, unvaccinated people more vulnerable than ever. Please, get vaccinated if you haven’t already. Let’s head off this strain before it’s too late. pic.twitter.com/9gBeRpvCe8 — President Biden (@POTUS) June 24, 2021

The Delta variant weighs in at such a low, inconsequential death rate that it becoming the dominant strain (with an actual death rate registering multiple times under that of a seasonal Flu) should actually be celebrated as a relief for humanity, yet the people who want to rule over us like power drunk despots would not benefit from such an admission. Using the word “deadly” to describe this mutation is simply total propaganda, and a complete assault on our language.

The Circle of COVID pic.twitter.com/RaBOLRhgYQ — Jordan Schachtel @ dossier.substack.com (@JordanSchachtel) June 28, 2021

Of course, there was never a reason to rob us of our liberties in the name of attempting to control the spread of a virus. And especially with the Delta case, the argument for further restrictions immediately falls apart upon examination of the data. If only they followed the science!

New Conservative Network Seeks Crowdfunding Help

They say we have to go big or go home. We’re trying to go big and bring the patriotic truth the the nation, but we need help.

Readers may or may not realize that over the past year, we’ve been bringing more conservative news and opinion outlets under our wing. Don’t take our expansion as a sign of riches; all of the “acquisitions” have been through sweat and promises of greater things to come for all involved. As a result, we’ve been able to bring together several independent media sites under a unified vision of preventing America from succumbing to the progressive, “woke,” Neo-Marxist ideologies that are spreading like wildfire across America.

The slow and steady reopening of America is revealing there was a lot more economic hardship brought about from the Covd-19 lockdowns than most realize. While we continue to hope advertising dollars on the sites go up, it’s simply not enough to do things the right way. We are currently experiencing a gap between revenue and expenses that cannot be overcome by click-ads and MyPillow promos alone (promo code “NOQ” by the way).

To overcome our revenue gap and keep these sites running, our needs fluctuate between $3000-$7000 per month. In other words, we’re in the red and hemorrhaging.

The best way you can help us grow and continue to bring the truth to the people is by donating. We appreciate everything, whether a dollar or $10,000. Anything brings us closer to a point of stability when we can hire writers, editors, and support staff to make the America First message louder. Our Giving Fuel page makes it easy to donate one-time or monthly. Alternatively, you can donate through PayPal as well.

As the world spirals towards radical progressivism, the need for truthful journalism has never been greater. But in these times, we need as many conservative media voices as possible. Please help keep NOQ Report and the other sites in the network going.

Thank you and God Bless,

JD Rucker

Bitcoin: 32SeW2Ajn86g4dATWtWreABhEkiqxsKUGn

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

