https://justthenews.com/accountability/media/fox-news-pay-1-million-sexual-harassment-settlement-nycs-commission-human?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

Fox News will shell out $1 million dollars in civil penalties under a sexual harassment settlement agreement with the New York City Commission on Human Rights.

The $1 million in civil penalties marks the highest amount the commission has ever ordered.

“As part of the settlement, the Commission required the network to, for a four-year period, waive forced arbitration in agreements executed with it employees, talent, and contributors for any claims brought under the New York City Human Rights Law,” according to the commission’s press release.

“The settlement provides for workplace sexual harassment prevention training for all Fox News employees, including all New York City-based executives, employees, independent contractors, contributors, interns, and any worker in the aforementioned groups who are located elsewhere but regularly do business or interact with individuals based in New York City. In order to ensure compliance with the training provisions of this agreement, Fox News will be required to provide proof of sexual harassment prevention training completions and confirmation of the distribution of anti-sexual harassment materials to the Commission for a period of two years,” the commission also noted.

The Daily Beast reported that a Fox News spokesperson said via email: “We are pleased to reach an amicable resolution of this legacy matter. FOX News Media has already been in full compliance across the board, but cooperated with the New York City Commission on Human Rights to continue enacting extensive preventive measures against all forms of discrimination and harassment.”

“FOX News Media has worked tirelessly to completely change the company culture over the last five years. Under the leadership of CEO Suzanne Scott, the network has implemented annual, mandatory in-person harassment prevention training, created an entirely new reporting structure, more than tripled the size of our HR footprint, started quarterly company meetings and mentoring events, as well as implemented a zero-tolerance policy regarding workplace misconduct for which we engage outside independent firms to handle investigations,” Fox noted in a statement, according to the Daily Beast. “No other company has implemented such a comprehensive and continuous overhaul, which, notably, earned FOX News Media recognition as a ‘Great Place to Work’ for the first time in its existence, a testament to the many cultural changes that Ms. Scott has instituted during her tenure as CEO.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

