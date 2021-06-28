https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/gay-pride-heathens-destroy-washington-square-park/
Nothing says modern leftism like leaving a mountain of trash at the latest event
Some members of the parade also attacked a food truck…
Food cart workers were hit after they made a hateful slur to a member of the LGBTQ community at Washington Square Park in NYC on #pride
