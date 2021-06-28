https://www.oann.com/gfg-alliance-can-pay-back-creditors-after-major-restructuring/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=gfg-alliance-can-pay-back-creditors-after-major-restructuring

June 28, 2021

LONDON (Reuters) – The GFG Alliance owned by commodities tycoon Sanjeev Gupta said on Monday it was progressing with a major restructuring which will allow it to pay back creditors after its main lender Greensill Capital collapsed in March.

“This in turn will allow GFG to refocus its business, protect jobs and develop further its remaining assets,” it said in a statement.

(Reporting by Eric Onstad, editing by Louise Heavens)

