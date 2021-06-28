https://thehill.com/homenews/house/560484-pair-of-gosars-brothers-press-for-his-removal-from-congresstraitor-to-this

Siblings of Rep. Paul GosarPaul Anthony GosarHouse Democrat: Republicans ‘treating Capitol Police like shit’ were ‘the most scared’ during riot Gosar’s brothers apologize ‘on behalf of the actual sane members of our family’ 14 Republicans vote against making Juneteenth a federal holiday MORE (R-Ariz.) are saying he should be removed from Congress for backing former President Trump Donald TrumpTrump calls Barr ‘a disappointment in every sense of the word’ Last foreign scientist to work at Wuhan lab: ‘What people are saying is just not how it is’ NY prosecutors give Trump Org lawyers Monday deadline: report MORE‘s false claims of a stolen election and widespread voter fraud.

“I consider him a traitor to this country. I consider him a traitor to his family,” Dave Gosar, a Wyoming attorney, and one of Gosar’s nine brothers and sisters told NBC News. “He doesn’t see it. He’s disgraced and dishonored himself.”

Since Trump lost the election, Gosar has been one of the former president’s most vocal supporters in the House and has been met with widespread condemnation for a tweet on Jan. 6, the day Trump supporters carried out rioting at the U.S. Capitol.

“Biden should concede. I want his concession on my desk tomorrow morning. Don’t make me come over there,” Gosar tweeted that day along with a picture of the massive crowd gathered in Washington, D.C.

During a protest of the 2020 election result at the Arizona Capitol in December, Gosar told a group of Trump supporters “once we conquer the Hill, Donald Trump is returned to being the president.”

“I was concerned before,” Jennifer Gosar, another sibling told NBC about the riot and her brother’s rhetoric. “I was horrified during, and I’m shocked that he’s not censured now, that there hasn’t been a process for expulsion. I mean, I think all the elements are clear. And maybe there’s something I’m missing, but they’re not acting on it to really allay any fears of the public.”

Gosar’s nine brothers and sisters first gained national attention when they came out in support of the Democratic challenger for his House seat representing Arizona’s 4th congressional district.

Several of them have also reportedly called for him to be expelled from Congress.

“And on behalf of the actual sane members of our family — which is everyone but Paul — we apologize on behalf of our family to him for [Gosar’s] despicable comments and disgraceful conduct through this whole incident,” David Gosar said during an interview on CNN earlier this month.

Gosar’s statements about the election have sparked condemnation from some of his fellow Republicans in the House. Earlier this month, after he suggested Ashli Babbitt, who was shot and killed during the breach at the Capitol that day by police was “executed” Rep. Liz Cheney Elizabeth (Liz) Lynn CheneyTrump hits Biden, Democrats in post-presidential return to rally stage Kinzinger says he hasn’t spoken to McCarthy in months Trump clash ahead: Ron DeSantis positions himself as GOP’s future in a direct-mail piece MORE blasted him.

“On January 6, as the violent mob advanced on the House chamber, I was standing near @RepGosar and helped him open his gas mask,” Cheney said in a tweet. “The Capitol Police led us to safety. It is disgusting and despicable to see Gosar lie about that day and smear the men and women who defended us.”

