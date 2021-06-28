https://noqreport.com/2021/06/28/governments-are-engaging-in-behavioral-warfare-to-push-vaccines-is-this-just-the-dry-run/

Is getting everyone vaccinated the endgame? That’s a question too few are asking. Many just assume it is, that what government and their proxies are telling us should be taken at face value. Others are far more skeptical and believe that this is just a step towards “The Great Reset” or whatever other nefarious machinations the powers that be have in mind for us all. I fall into the latter category.

The video and description of the video below talks about the United Kingdom’s use of “Behavioural Warfare” through which they have psychologists and other mind-manipulation experts working with them to “sell” the notion of ubiquitous vaccinations against Covid-19. We have seen multiple indicators at both the state and national level of the same thing happening here in the United States. If anything, the “PsyOps” happening here in America are more widespread than they are in the UK or anywhere else in the world, especially as it pertains to Covid-19.

We are, after all, the various countries across the globe generally revolve around us. As the U.S. goes, so too does most of the developed world.

It is with excitement and trepidation that I ask if this is all just a dry run for the greater plan they have in store. The excitement comes from knowing that if we are seeing the foundation of conditions that put us in the Biblical end times, then we will be home soon. As for trepidation, that comes with exposing the truth against a set of powers far greater than I can muster a defense against alone. We’ve seen people much smarter and much more protected than me fall against the forces arrayed against us. As much as I’d like to think I’m brave, I have no desire to be “Breitbarted.” Nevertheless, the truth must be broadcast to the widest audience possible.

So, what is it we’re seeing? We know there is a concerted and coordinated effort to push the Covid “vaccines” out to the masses… all of us.

They don’t just want to protect those vulnerable to Covid-19. They want to inject those who already have natural antibodies. They want to inject people who have an infinitesimal risk of death if they’re exposed to the coronavirus.

They want to inject children who have such a small chance of dying from Covid-19 that it’s pretty much statistically insignificant. I don’t want to downplay the death of anyone, particularly children, but the unhinged reactions towards Covid-19 are overblown compared to protections for children against things that are much more dangerous to them than Covid-19.

One needs only look at how anti-scientific they’ve been with their push to inject experimental drugs into people to fight off a disease that has a 99.93% recovery rate for people under 40 to realize this is much more than just precaution against the disease. Perhaps it would make a little more sense if the vaccines were even in the same ballpark as pretty much every past vaccine as far as efficacy. What we’re seeing is that the so-called “vaccines” do not protect an alarming number of people who take them.

Could this all be a setup for something more down the pike? The answer is almost certainly “yes.” Some believe they are setting us up for future “vaccines” against future variants of the coronavirus, all the while conditioning us to accept vaccine passports as a necessity to buy and sell. I was interviewed on World View Weekend last week and host Brannon Howse seemed to believe this was the case. While it may not be the “Mark of the Beast,” it could all be a precursor to the introduction of such a mark. This seems to make a whole lot of sense.

Others believe that the vaccines themselves are part of a depopulation agenda. There are two similar paths believers in this theory seem to take. There are those who believe it’s a play by the “New World Order” to reduce the population drastically, a la the Georgia Guidestones. Others think this all could represent one of the tribulations or wraths detailed in the Book of Revelation in which a third of the population is killed. A smaller third group combines the two theories as one in the same.

Then, there is the less-conspiratorial approach of viewing all of this as a means to establish totalitarian control for the elite. It’s crazy that discussion of a worldwide regime of puppetmasters subjugating the entirety of the world under draconian rule is the less-conspiratorial theory, but here we are. These are strange times, folks.

As for me, I’m open to these and other theories. We are trying to gather as much information as possible to determine the plan and expose it, but doing so requires being open to the possibilities even if they’re far-fetched. If 2020 and 2021 have taught us anything, it’s that we cannot dismiss something just because it seems insane.

If you were to ask an average American in early 2020 if major U.S. cities with crime problems would elect to defund their police force, the vast majority would have said it was impossible. If you would have asked them if they thought a “pandemic” with a 99.93% recovery rate for people under the age of 40 would be the predicate for wrecking our economy and obliterating hundreds of thousands of businesses, they would have all said “no.”

We are being programmed. Well, some of us are. There are a few who are aware of the propaganda and indoctrination campaigns geared towards complete vaccination of the United States population. We need to make more people aware. We need to make people ask questions, not just of authorities and “arbiters of truth” but also of themselves. Does any of this really make sense? Clearly, many believe it does. If we can reach those people, great. But we definitely must reach those who are on the fence and prevent them from becoming the next victims of this “behavioral warfare.”

Below is the video and its description from Insight History via Activist Post. It’s short and available on YouTube (for now) but we’ve embedded it from BitChute. Be sure to watch it and spread it widely, and even though it applies to the U.K. we have to assume it’s happening here as well.

As long as there are those who will keep fighting for the truth despite pressure from government, media, Big Tech, academia, and even our friends and family, we have hope of staving off judgment for now.

Behavioural Warfare and Covid-19: Why are Psychologists Advising the Government?

There is a war on for your mind, as behavioural scientists increasingly shape the narrative that you hear and see. This is especially true in regards to Covid-19. As a UK government document from March of last year stated, “many issues around the coronavirus response relate to behaviour.”

This is why the UK government has an entire team of behavioural scientists who work to improve public compliance with scientific dictates in relation to Covid-19. It is called the Independent Scientific Pandemic Insights Group on Behaviours (SPI-B), with a similar group formed during the co-called swine flu pandemic of 2009/10 and the Ebola crisis of 2014.

The behavioural team is a sub-group of the Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies (SAGE), which advises the UK government on Covid-19. This sub-group is comprised of more than 40 scientists and academics, from such fields as health psychology, social psychology and anthropology. They provide “behavioural science advice aimed at anticipating and helping people adhere to interventions that are recommended by medical or epidemiological experts.”

The behavioural sub-group has suggested various measures. In order to increase public compliance with Covid dictates for instance, the sub-group suggested “increasing risk perceptions.” A UK government document also notes that the behavioural sub-group is “maintaining a log of COVID-19 specific behavioural science, including polling.” In other words, Covid-19 is the grandest live social experiment in human history, and we are the guinea pigs.

Behavioural Insights

Although it is a sub-group of SAGE, some participants of the behavioural team are also direct participants of SAGE, such as Professor Dame Theresa Marteau, who is the Director of the Behaviour and Health Research Unit at the University of Cambridge. Some participants of this behavioural sub-group on Covid are also part of the Behavioural Insights Team (BIT), such as Professor David Halpern. Also known as the Nudge Unit, the BIT generates and applies behavioural insights to inform policy.

The Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) defines behavioural insights as “an inductive approach to policy making that combines insights from psychology, cognitive science, and social science with empirically-tested results to discover how humans actually make choices.” The OECD notes that there are over 200 institutions around the world that are applying behavioural insights to public policy.

The British BIT was originally set up within the UK Cabinet Office a decade ago. Today, it is part owned by the UK Cabinet Office, NESTA and its employees. The BIT has worked with various UK government departments, in addition to the NHS, the World Bank, the United Nations Environment Program and the United Nations Development Program.

Take Your Shot

The BIT even has a podcast, called Inside the Nudge Unit. In their latest episode, Covid Vaccines and Tech Repairability, they talk about the behavioural work that is being conducted to increase vaccine adoption. The hosts interview Carolina Toth from the BIT’s New York office, who has been working on designing and testing behavioural “evidence-based messages that Mayors and local leaders can use to help encourage uptake of the Covid-19 vaccines.”

In addition to all this behavioural nudging that is taking place, it was also revealed last year that a psychological warfare unit of the Ministry of Defence (MOD), called the 77th brigade, was working to counter so-called Covid misinformation online, using social media platforms such as Facebook and Twitter to do so. In the words of the MOD, “the 77th brigade uses non-lethal engagement and legitimate non-military levers as a means to adapt behaviours of the opposing forces and adversaries.”

“We are governed, our minds are molded, our tastes formed, our ideas suggested, largely by men we have never heard of.” That was what Edward Bernays, the father of public relations (PR) and nephew of Sigmund Freud, wrote in his 1928 book, Propaganda. Bernays’ characterization of society still rings true today; the only difference is that there is a whole new technological layer of behavioural insights in play.

