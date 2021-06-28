https://rairfoundation.com/greece-pregnant-disabled-girl-raped-by-afghan-then-gang-raped-by-pakistanis-who-she-asked-for-help-video/

On June 23, 2021, a 25-year-old pregnant Greek girl was raped by an Afghan migrant in the town of Agios Panteleimon and then gang-raped by Pakistani migrants she ran to, asking for help. Three Pakistani men, ages 19, 21, and 27, have been arrested for the horrific sexual assault. The Afghani who raped the mentally disabledmother in her third month of pregnancy is on the run and wanted by authorities.

The following videos shows the three Pakistani men being led into a Greek courtroom:

Details Of The Incident

The 25-year-old, who suffers from health problems, had gone to Omonia on Tuesday night to fix her mobile phone. On the way, she was approached by a young man of Afghan descent, who took her to a dark spot and raped her.

Unfortunately, the nightmare for the pregnant woman did not end there. The woman, who was in shock, asked two Pakistani men for help. Instead, the Pakistani men promising to help the distraught woman took her by taxi to their basement apartment and gang-raped her. Another Pakistani man was waiting at the apartment for the men to arrive and acted as a lookout as they repeatedly raped the pregnant mother.

Three Pakistani men accused of gang rape being led into court by police

Neighbors from the adjoining apartments heard the girl’s screams and went out on their balconies to find out who was calling for help. The locals reported hearing the woman shouting, “Leave me, leave me.”

Fearing that the neighbors and the police would notice them, the perpetrators let her leave their apartment.

The young girl, who is divorced and has two other children, went to the St. Panteleimon Department and reported the incident. She led the police to the apartment, where the three Pakistanis were arrested.

One Of The Four Perpetrators Is Still Wanted

Police were able to seize the DNA material of the 25-year-old; her underwear and pieces of her clothes were found.

In the apartment, police discovered genetic and DNA material of the 25-year-old, her underwear, and pieces of her clothes. Three of the four were arrested and charged, while the fourth accused migrant of Afghan origin is still wanted.

Two of the accused migrants have been sentenced to pre-trial detention, while the third man was released on the condition that he appears every month at the Police Department until his trial.

The Hellenic Police are reportedly conducting extensive investigations into the location of the initial Afghan rapist.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

