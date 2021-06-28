https://www.dailywire.com/news/gwen-berry-blasted-for-anthem-protest-try-this-s-in-an-actually-oppressive-country

Hammer thrower Gwen Berry received significant backlash after turning her back to the flag during the U.S. national anthem on Saturday.

“Berry placed third in the hammer throw on Saturday, qualifying her for the Tokyo Olympics. As the National Anthem began to play with the winners standing on the podium, Berry turned away from the flag so that she was facing the stands,” The Daily Wire reported. “Toward the end of the anthem, she pulled up a black t-shirt with the words ‘Activist Athlete’ on the front to cover her head.”

Her stunt caused an uproar on social media with many questioning why Berry would want to represent a country she scorns. Others suggested that Berry be thrown off Team USA and not allowed to compete in the Olympics over the protest.

“Then don’t compete on behalf of the U.S. in competition. Fairly simple,” conservative radio host Dana Loesch said.

Ricochet editor Bethany Mandel tweeted: “I’d love to see someone from an actually oppressive country try this shit. Hell, I wouldn’t mind if they threw her off Team USA, but they’re gutless and will give her a participation trophy just to assuage their own baggage.

Fox News contributor Lisa Boothe asked, “Why do we have athletes representing America who don’t like America?”

The Daily Wire’s Matt Walsh also weighed in on Berry’s protest: “In a healthy and self-respecting country, she would be kicked off the team and shamed as the spoiled rotten child that she is. Instead she’ll be lionized as a hero.”

Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) suggested that Berry’s protest represented broad anti-America sentiment on the left.

“Why does the Left hate America?” Cruz asked. “Sure, we have our faults, but no nation in the history of the world has liberated more people from captivity, has lifted more out of poverty, has bled more for freedom, or has blessed more w/ abundance. God bless America.”

Berry hit back at her critics Sunday night.

“These comments really show that: 1.) people in American rally patriotism over basic morality. 2.) Even after the murder of George Floyd and so many others; the commercials, statements, and phony sentiments regarding black lives were just a hoax,” Berry tweeted.

On Monday, White House press secretary Jen Psaki said that President Joe Biden “respects” Berry’s right to protest and avoided any criticism of the Team USA athlete. As The Daily Wire reported:

Asked about the incident, Psaki said that Biden has not spoken specifically about Berry, but that he respects her right to “peacefully protest.” The president, Psaki added, is “incredibly proud to be an American and has great respect for the anthem and all that it represents, especially for our men and women serving in uniform all around the world.” But, she added, Biden “would also say, of course, that part of that pride in our country means recognizing there are moments where we are, as a country, haven’t lived up to our highest ideals, and that means respecting the rights of people, granted to them in the Constitution, to peacefully protest.”

