An eerie phenomenon is perhaps giving one family hope that their loved ones survived the devastating partial collapse of the Champlain Towers South condo in Surfside, Florida, that occurred early Thursday morning.

Jake Samuelson says that since the sudden building disaster, 16 calls have come in to his mom’s phone from his missing grandparents’ landline phone number based on what caller ID indicates. To date, however, there has only been static, rather than a human voice, on that end, when the family picked up.

Samuelson’s grandparents Arnie and Myriam Notkin were third-floor residents of the 12-story, Miami-area condo, and the landline in question sat next to their bed.

The first call came in at about 9:50 p.m. on Thursday, June 24, about 20 hours after the building came down.

“We were all sitting there in the living room, my whole family, Diane, my mother, and we were just shocked, and we kind of thought nothing of it because we answered, and it was static…We’re just trying to rationalize what’s happening here, and we’re just trying to get answers,” Samuelson told ABC affiliate WPLG in Miami.

“Every call after has been gut-wrenching because they don’t know if it’s actually the Notkins or something else,” WPLG added.

No further calls have occurred since Friday night, however.

The news outlet added that calls placed to the Notkin’s number yield a busy signal. Detectives are apparently aware of the situation and are looking into it.

Watch a news report about the mysterious calls from WPLG embedded below:







The Notkins are a prominent couple in the area; Arnie is a PE teacher and football coach while Myriam is a banker and real estate agent.

Nine people have so far been confirmed dead in the tragic incident, while nearly 160 other residents are unaccounted for. First responders from all over the country as well as from around the world are assisting in the search through the rubble for possible survivors following the collapse that occurred at about 1:20 a.m. on Thursday.

More than 80 fire and rescue units initially responded to the location along with other agencies in the immediate aftermath of the disaster. Investigators have not as yet pinpointed the cause of the building collapse, but obviously, more information will be forthcoming as the probe, which is in its early stages, continues.

Miami-area condo collapses in middle of the night, many feared trapped or dead in rubble https://t.co/s5lQDf6l7k — Jack Furnari (@JackBPR) June 24, 2021

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has announced that the sister building to the collapsed high-rise condo may have to be evacuated for an engineering inspection, although he noted that the decision is ultimately up to the Surfside mayor. Both structures were built at the same time in the early 1980s with the same designer.

A 2018 report from Morabito Consultants, an engineering company, reportedly revealed significant structural issues at Champlain Towers South over the years.

DeSantis says evacuation of Miami-based sister building of collapsed condo possible https://t.co/7xELCvBIUy pic.twitter.com/8bzxEZp00o — Conservative News (@BIZPACReview) June 27, 2021

