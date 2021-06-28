https://www.theblaze.com/news/hispanic-lawmaker-punches-back-at-biden-over-use-of-latinx-saying-hispanics-won-t-get-vaccine-over-deportation-fears

Republican Rep. Carlos Giménez (Fla.) fired back at President Joe Biden over the weekend, calling out Biden for referring to Hispanic people as “Latinx” and baselessly claiming Hispanic people are reluctant to receive the COVID-19 vaccine because they fear deportation.

What did Biden say?

While speaking in North Carolina last Thursday, Biden said Hispanic Americans are reluctant to get vaccinated because they fear being deported.

“It’s awful hard, as well, to get Latinx vaccinated as well. Why? They’re worried that they’ll be vaccinated and deported,” Biden said.

Taking Biden’s remarks at face value, the president was suggesting that all Hispanic people in America are here illegally, a claim that, of course, was widely criticized as racist and simply untrue.

How did Giménez respond?

The Florida congressman responded to Biden’s comments during a Fox News interview on Saturday, focusing on Biden calling Hispanic people “Latinx,” an artificial woke moniker that refers to Hispanic people.

“Look, I’m Hispanic, I’m a legal immigrant. I’m a citizen of the United States. I’m a U.S. congressman,” Giménez said. “And so, no, we are just like everybody else. We came here looking for a better life. My father, my mother brought me here looking for a better life, escaping socialism and communism in Cuba. And we’re really proud to be Americans, and so that somehow we’re different than anybody else, and that we’re afraid we’re going to be deported, no, that’s not the case.”

“I think the president really is out of touch with what’s really happening on the ground,” he added.

Giménez also pushed back against the suggestion that Hispanics are fearful of deportation. In fact, people being vaccinated in Miami-Dade County, for example, are not asked for their immigration status before being vaccinated, Giménez explained.

How did Hispanic people feel about ‘Latinx’?



Analysis from the Pew Research Center discovered that practically no Hispanic people use the term “Latinx.” ThinkNow Research similarly found that 98% of Hispanics do not identify as “Latinx,” instead preferring “Hispanic,” “Latino,” or “Latina,” the Houston Chronicle noted.

The disconnect between the woke phraseology and reality reflects the fact that Spanish, like most languages, is grammatically gendered.

Linguistically speaking, grammatical gender is completely unrelated to biological gender except when referring to people. Indeed, attempts by woke Western academia to make the Spanish language politically correct is ironically imperialistic, something woke Western academics claim to hate.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

