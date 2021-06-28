https://www.oann.com/hong-kong-bans-passenger-flights-from-uk-to-curb-delta-variant-infections/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=hong-kong-bans-passenger-flights-from-uk-to-curb-delta-variant-infections



FILE PHOTO: Closed counters are seen at the departures hall of Hong Kong International Airport, following the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Hong Kong, China February 2, 2021. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

June 28, 2021

HONG KONG (Reuters) – Hong Kong will ban all passenger flights from the United Kingdom from landing in the city from July 1 in order to curb the spread of Delta variant virus strain, its government said on Monday.

The UK will be specified as extremely high-risk, the Hong Kong government said in a statement. Persons who have stayed in the country for more than two hours would be restricted from boarding passenger flights bound for Hong Kong.

