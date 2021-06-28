https://karenkataline.com/why-is-government-making-blanket-demands-on-people-despite-science/

Throughout the 18 months and counting saga of the coronavirus, government officials and un-elected bureaucrats have been ignoring any ‘science’ that hasn’t fit with their fear-mongering and obsessive narrative.

They are once again ready to demand new mask mandates, blanket vaccines for everyone regardless of individual choice or medical history, and they continue to lower the age of people they’re pushing to get vaccinated despite serious and deadly consequences.

Apart from the most important questions concerning force, coercion, and the limits of government power, could they want what’s worst for us rather than what’s best?

The fact that we are not allowed to ask, should answer the question.