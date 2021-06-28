https://www.dailywire.com/news/in-hilarious-move-youtube-bans-leftist-organization-dedicated-to-censoring-conservatives

In a hilariously ironic move, YouTube permanently banned Right Wing Watch on Monday, a far-left organization that seeks to de-platform conservative figures and outlets. After a backlash from the Left, YouTube reportedly reversed their decision.

“Our efforts to expose the bigoted view and dangerous conspiracy theories spread by right-wing activists has now resulted in [YouTube] banning our channel and removing thousands of our videos,” Right Wing Watch announced on Twitter. “We attempted to appeal this decision, and YouTube rejected it.”

Our efforts to expose the bigoted view and dangerous conspiracy theories spread by right-wing activists has now resulted in @YouTube banning our channel and removing thousands of our videos. We attempted to appeal this decision, and YouTube rejected it. pic.twitter.com/74Rfi31uQe — Right Wing Watch (@RightWingWatch) June 28, 2021

The organization shared a screenshot of what they claimed to be a message from YouTube.

“We have reviewed your content and found severe or repeated violations of our Community Guidelines,” the message read. “Because of this, we have removed your channel from YouTube.”

People were quick to point out the irony that Right Wing Watch, an organization dedicated to the censorship of conservative content online, was itself censored.

Tim Pool, an outspoken voice on the subject of social media censorship, described the decision as “perfectly ironic.”

“You got burned by the fire you started,” he tweeted. “We warned you that this is exactly what would happen if you push for censorship.”

“This is perfectly ironic,” he added.

You got burned by the fire you started We warned you that this is exactly what would happen if you push for censorship This is perfectly ironichttps://t.co/lt2sYie5vW — Tim Pool (@Timcast) June 28, 2021

Journalist Andy Ngo responded, “[Right Wing Watch]’s YouTube channel has been permanently suspended for repeated violations of the platform’s community guidelines. RWW itself works to get others banned & has mocked those who speak about cancel culture.”

.@RightWingWatch’s YouTube channel has been permanently suspended for repeated violations of the platform’s community guidelines. RWW itself works to get others banned & has mocked those who speak about cancel culture. https://t.co/1e99H2i1Zr — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) June 28, 2021

Dave Rubin tweeted, “Siri, what is irony?”

The Claremont Institute’s Nick Short replied to Right Wing Watch with a meme of a boxer punching himself in the face.

Mark Hemingway, a senior writer at RealClearInvestigations, responded, “Ahem, I believe the mandatory Twitter response here is, ‘Shut up, you snowflake. YouTube is a private company and they can do whatever they want.’”

“Anyway, I kid but if you think deplatforming will only hurt those evil right wingers or won’t become a First Amendment issue if you don’t fight it, you’re delusional. Canada’s about to make online ‘hate speech’ punishable by $16K fines, a law which will promptly be abused,” he added.

Anyway, I kid but if you think deplatforming will only hurt those evil right wingers or won’t become a First Amendment issue if you don’t fight it, you’re delusional. Canada’s about to make online ‘hate speech’ punishable by $16K fines, a law which will promptly be abused. — Mark Hemingway (@Heminator) June 28, 2021

The move by YouTube was a mistake, with Right Wing Watch’s channel being reinstated on Monday afternoon, according to The Daily Beast.

“Right Wing Watch’s YouTube channel was mistakenly suspended, but upon further review, has now been reinstated,” a YouTube spokesperson said, according to The Daily Beast. The outlet added that “the social-media site also suggested that the issue was a mistake due to high volume of content and that they attempted to move quickly to undo the ban.”

“Meanwhile, many of the far-right extremists merely exposed by RWW remain on the platform,” The Daily Beast claimed.

Right Wing Watch was launched in 2007, and claims to be “dedicated to monitoring and exposing the activities and rhetoric of right-wing activists and organizations in order to expose their extreme agenda.”

