Check this first clip — Moscow has been ravaged by monstrous winds and flooding
JUST IN – Man spotted swimming in waterlogged street of Moscow after torrential rain in Russia’s capital. pic.twitter.com/0mQNHl68gu
— Insider Paper (@TheInsiderPaper) June 28, 2021
Another video showing the aftermath of the Moscow storm….(more thunderstorms forecast for later today) pic.twitter.com/sEXzBxv2yd
— Will Vernon (@BBCWillVernon) June 28, 2021
Russia Today; Moscow, Coped of a heavy storm followed by lightning strike that staked a power station located in the town of Shchyolkovo on the outskirts of the Russian capital causing it to explode. pic.twitter.com/Yr7cYPFuS3
— @KassMedefer (@KMedefer) June 28, 2021