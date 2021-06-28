https://thepostmillennial.com/breaking-youtube-bans-censorious-right-wing-watch-account?utm_campaign=64469

YouTube has banned “Internet hall monitor” Right Wing Watch’s channel and removed the far-left account’s content from the video-sharing platform.

Our efforts to expose the bigoted view and dangerous conspiracy theories spread by right-wing activists has now resulted in @YouTube banning our channel and removing thousands of our videos. We attempted to appeal this decision, and YouTube rejected it. pic.twitter.com/74Rfi31uQe — Right Wing Watch (@RightWingWatch) June 28, 2021

“Our efforts to expose the bigoted view and dangerous conspiracy theories spread by right-wing activists has now resulted in @YouTube banning our channel and removing thousands of our videos,” Right Wing Watch announced Monday, noting that it attempted to appeal the site’s decision and YouTube rejected the appeal.

YouTube informed Right Wing Watch that after reviewing its channel’s content, the platform found “severe or repeated violations” of the Community Guidelines.

“We know this is probably very upsetting news, but it’s our job to make sure that YouTube is a safe place for all,” the notification read to Right Wing Watch, underscoring that the decision was made to “protect other users on the platform.”

YouTube emphasized that the ban is permanent: “Going forward, you won’t be able to access, possess, or create any other YouTube channels.” The move is ironic given that Right Wing Watch is dedicated to de-platforming conservatives.

Right Wing Watch, a project of People For the American Way (PFAW), claims to be an Internet watchdog “dedicated to monitoring and exposing the activities and rhetoric of right-wing activists and organizations” in order to “expose” the right-wing ideology’s alleged “extreme agenda.” The site’s “researchers” monitor dozens of broadcasts, emails and websites related to the right-wing movement “to analyze and distill that information for media, allies and the general public.”

“By shedding light on the activities of the right-wing movement, we help expose the risks its extreme and intolerant agenda presents to our country. We do not endorse the views of groups that we report on,” Right Wing Watch’s website states.

Right Wing Watch is considered an online bully that has published numerous hit pieces against news outlets, journalists, pundits, and social media influencers across the political aisle—almost anyone right of center. Right Wing Watch has pressured Big Tech companies in the past to censor its political opponents.

“Congratulations once again to all the liberals and leftists — led by their journalists — who urged censorship of political speech by Silicon Valley monopolists based in the belief that it would only be used to silence your adversaries and enemies but never your allies,” commented journalist Glenn Greenwald who was attacked by Right Wing Watch for referring to the Capitol Riot suspects as “impoverished criminal defendants” attempting to raise legal defense money. The takedown piece was related to Jan. 6 arrestees collecting donations through crowdfunding sites.

Congratulations once again to all the liberals and leftists — led by their journalists — who urged censorship of political speech by Silicon Valley monopolists based in the belief that it would only be used to silence your adversaries and enemies but never your allies. ? https://t.co/efDUTSC5Hb — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) June 28, 2021

Greenwald accused USA Today reporters of censoring the efforts after the mainstream publication’s article, titled “Insurrection fundraiser: Capitol riot extremists, Trump supporters raise money for lawyer bills online,” named the donation platforms used such as Christian crowdfunding site GiveSendGo.

“The funniest thing is, in order to defend Silicon Valley giants, liberals unwittingly adopted the most extreme form of libertarian laissez faire economics – private corporations can do what they want, associate with whom they want – yet apply it only to monopolies but nobody else,” Greenwald pointed out via Twitter thread.

The funniest thing is, in order to defend Silicon Valley giants, liberals unwittingly adopted the most extreme form of libertarian laissez faire economics – private corporations can do what they want, associate with whom they want – yet apply it only to monopolies but nobody else — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) June 28, 2021

“YT is a private company. Have you tried creating your own platform?” The Bongino Report reiterated the flawed libertarian argument.

YT is a private company. Have you tried creating your own platform? https://t.co/4NtzpoNekp — Bongino Report (@BonginoReport) June 28, 2021





