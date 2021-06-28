https://twitchy.com/dougp-3137/2021/06/28/jim-acosta-graciously-gives-rep-mo-brooks-an-opportunity-to-explain-why-he-wont-talk-to-cnn-reporters/

At a Trump rally in Ohio Saturday night a CNN reporter asked a supporter of the former president for his name and then got more than he bargained for.

Meanwhile, in Washington, DC, Jim Acosta tried to get some comments from Rep. Mo Brooks, who explained why he won’t talk to anybody from CNN:

Coming up later this hour… we tried to speak to GOP House members about their bogus January 6th conspiracy theories. Congressman Mo Brooks would not comment and rode off on his bicycle… pic.twitter.com/LMSedEhUDi — Jim Acosta (@Acosta) June 26, 2021

Mo Brooks gives a master class in how to talk to CNN.

pic.twitter.com/oCGoWapK6s — Rising serpent 🇺🇸 (@rising_serpent) June 27, 2021

Well, there it is!

This is the treatment CNN has earned. https://t.co/o2tDK3UF9H — Article V Convention of States please (@philthatremains) June 28, 2021

recent stories

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

