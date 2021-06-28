https://twitchy.com/brettt-3136/2021/06/28/journalism-jobs-disappearing-faster-than-coal-miners-yet-it-gets-no-attention-or-concern-from-the-public/

The Arizona Republic’s Rebekah Sanders was noting that Tribune newsrooms have lost 38 percent of their journalists since 2018. This caused a moment of self-awareness:

Back up to the part about people not generally liking journalists, ask yourself why, and then ask yourself why the public isn’t concerned.

Is Twitter still suspending people for tweeting l***n to c**e, or was that just a temporary thing?

Where were all the stories on the jobs that were lost when President Biden pulled the plug on the Keystone XL pipeline?

And then you get an actual journalist like Townhall’s Julio Rosas who goes to where the riots are happening and other “journalists” criticize him for showing what’s actually happening and making rioters look bad.

