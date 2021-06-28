https://twitchy.com/brettt-3136/2021/06/28/journalism-jobs-disappearing-faster-than-coal-miners-yet-it-gets-no-attention-or-concern-from-the-public/

The Arizona Republic’s Rebekah Sanders was noting that Tribune newsrooms have lost 38 percent of their journalists since 2018. This caused a moment of self-awareness:

I know people don’t generally like journalists, but what other industry could suffer job losses of this magnitude due to a corporate buyout and not get any attention or concern from the public? — Chase Hunter B. (@Chase_HunterB) June 25, 2021

Back up to the part about people not generally liking journalists, ask yourself why, and then ask yourself why the public isn’t concerned.

Journalism jobs have disappeared faster than coal miners, according to the Department of Labor. https://t.co/0KhhkbbZWk — Rebekah Sanders 🌵 (@RebekahLSanders) June 25, 2021

Learn to code. — Alex🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 (@alexvsthestate) June 27, 2021

Is Twitter still suspending people for tweeting l***n to c**e, or was that just a temporary thing?

Learn to coal mine. — Liberty Is 〽️etal (@libertyismetal) June 28, 2021

so a bunch of lib arts girls are now out of jobs — JWinABQ (@JimW_in_NM) June 27, 2021

A bit of soul searching among journalists for why this is so would be appropriate. But of course, journalists will go the scorpion-and-the-frog route and continue to commit professional suicide. — Joel Engel (@joelengel) June 28, 2021

At least coal is useful though. — Norm Alkris (@AlkrisNorm) June 28, 2021

Fantastic news. — Shane Rider 🇺🇸 (@shaneriderMA) June 28, 2021

Nature is healing. — Ripperonis || Google: Obama Nearly 90% For A Treat (@RipperoniPo) June 27, 2021

What other industry could cut down 100,000+ trees for every one time use Sunday paper and not have activists talking about it? — TJDMCR – 716 Before It Was Cool (@TJDMCR) June 28, 2021

When your profession is built 100% on trust, but you’re trusted by just 29% of people, it’s a death sentence. The refusal to self-reflect and continue using most stories (even straight-news stories) to ‘persuade’ has put them here. The market is speaking, they’re not listening. pic.twitter.com/AIfDA4k51g — Jurisprudent (@The_Law_Suit) June 28, 2021

That’s the natural consequence of social media becoming the de facto copy and content editors of the media. They’ve lost their monopoly on the narrative and have been exposed as liars. People don’t buy products they don’t trust. — DRB ⛺️⛰🛶🌲 (@D_R_Ball) June 28, 2021

Left wing propaganda isn’t a sustainable business model?! — Spürdoyper (@Asynchronos1) June 28, 2021

Journalists fouled their own bed, and now nobody trusts them. This is a self inflicted wound. — the Captal de Buch (@TheCaptal) June 27, 2021

On top of this, public schools have lost 1.3 million students. This would seem to indicate that the ruling class are losing their grip on power. — Camorin Batchelder (@CamorinB) June 27, 2021

People would be better off listening to what coal miners have to say anyway. — Wittorical (@Wittorical) June 28, 2021

Please correct your tweet. In America, the words “journalism” and “journalist” must always have sarcastic quotation marks around it. — JohannSchultz7 (@JohannSchultz7) June 28, 2021

I don’t know about you personally, but in general, “journalists” probably shouldn’t have burnt every ounce of credibility that they had in an effort to score woke points on line from everyone else inside the same bubble — Tony Mahnks (@C_Anthony_Mahnk) June 28, 2021

Try being actual journalists instead of activists then. Your industry is a hypocritical joke. You deserve every bit of derision you receive. — Bronze Age Comics Guy 🇺🇸 (@BronzeAgeGuy) June 28, 2021

Solar panels don’t build themselves. — 6 others (@Flyover_JCS) June 28, 2021

This is what you said about coal miners. Now the jobs you are having consists in laying in bed with companies and banning non ‘reputable opinions’ and blacklist people that do not stick up with the narrative you are paid to defend and spread. pic.twitter.com/0Twei9XDU1 — Defensor de Occidente 🇪🇦 (@DefDeOccidente) June 28, 2021

Faced with job losses, coal miners were told to learn to code. Too bad there isn’t another skill journalists could learn. — Aldous Huxley’s Ghost™ (@AF632) June 28, 2021

Which is ironic considering so many set out to eliminate the jobs of coal miners. — Adso of Melk (@PalimpsestMan) June 28, 2021

Where were all the stories on the jobs that were lost when President Biden pulled the plug on the Keystone XL pipeline?

I guess propaganda has a shelf life. — Sapper (@keithOErgo) June 28, 2021

I’ve been reliably told that anyone losing their job can, become familiar with programming a digital computing device. — Semi-Automatic-B.S. (@Jared91903950) June 28, 2021

Maybe the journalismists should pursue other lines of work. pic.twitter.com/wVRyUw3Jkb — OregonMuse (@OregonMuse) June 28, 2021

That’s called a market correction. — Silver Patriot (@SilverPatriot1) June 28, 2021

Have you tried NOT being an enemy to the people? pic.twitter.com/9WM8yyVdtC — that cactus girl 🌵 (@cactusncookies) June 28, 2021

And then you get an actual journalist like Townhall’s Julio Rosas who goes to where the riots are happening and other “journalists” criticize him for showing what’s actually happening and making rioters look bad.

