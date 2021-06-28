https://www.oann.com/jpmorgan-chase-increases-quarterly-dividend/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=jpmorgan-chase-increases-quarterly-dividend



FILE PHOTO: A view of the exterior of the JP Morgan Chase & Co. corporate headquarters in New York City May 20, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Segar/Files/File Photo FILE PHOTO: A view of the exterior of the JP Morgan Chase & Co. corporate headquarters in New York City May 20, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Segar/Files/File Photo

June 28, 2021

(Reuters) – JPMorgan Chase & Co said on Monday it intends to increase its quarterly dividend to $1 per share, up from 90 cents per share, for the third quarter of 2021.

(Reporting by Niket Nishant in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

