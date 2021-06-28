https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/justin-trudeau-demands-pope-francis-fly-to-canada-and-apologize/

Trudeau says Pope Francis should apologize on Canadian soil

Justin Trudeau says Pope Francis should come to Canada and apologize on behalf of the Catholic Church for its role in running residential schools for Indigenous children, after hundreds of bodies were located.

Trudeau said that he spoke with the pope one day after Cowessess First Nation announced that some 751 unmarked graves at the site of the former Marieval Residential School in Saskatchewan.

“I have spoken personally directly with His Holiness Pope Francis to press upon him how important it is not just that he makes an apology but that he makes an apology to Indigenous Canadians on Canadian soil.”