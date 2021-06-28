https://thehill.com/homenews/house/560487-kinzinger-on-trump-event-rally-of-a-loser-president

Rep. Adam KinzingerAdam Daniel KinzingerKinzinger says he hasn’t spoken to McCarthy in months Hillicon Valley: House advances six bills targeting Big Tech after overnight slugfest | Google to delay cookie phase out until 2023 | Appeals court rules against Baltimore Police Department aerial surveillance program House lawmakers introduce bill to increase American awareness of cyber threats MORE (R-Ill.) on Sunday dismissed former President Trump Donald TrumpTrump calls Barr ‘a disappointment in every sense of the word’ Last foreign scientist to work at Wuhan lab: ‘What people are saying is just not how it is’ NY prosecutors give Trump Org lawyers Monday deadline: report MORE‘s rally in Ohio over the weekend, characterizing it as a gathering of people to support “a loser president.”

“It was a rally of a loser president. I mean, he’s the first president to lose reelection in decades,” Kinzinger said Sunday evening during an appearance on CNN. “I don’t know why these people would go there and in essence ogle at and in many cases just sort of worship a loser.”

At his first post-presidential rally on Saturday in Wellington, Ohio, Trump repeated false claims of widespread voter fraud and an election “rigged” against him. He painted President Biden Joe BidenTrump calls Barr ‘a disappointment in every sense of the word’ Last foreign scientist to work at Wuhan lab: ‘What people are saying is just not how it is’ Toyota defends donations to lawmakers who objected to certifying election MORE as incompetent and beholden to the far-left forces in the Democratic Party.

ADVERTISEMENT

And Trump pledged to help Republicans loyal to him and his policies during his presidency be elected to Congress in next year’s midterm elections.

“After just five months, the Biden administration is already a complete and total catastrophe. I told you,” Trump told the crowd.

“We won the election twice, and it’s possible we might have to win it a third time,” he added, hinting at a possible 2024 White House bid.

Trump in recent weeks has also reportedly been pushing allies in conservative media and other right-wing circles to suggest he will be reinstated as president by the end of the summer.

Kinzinger, one of Trump’s most vocal critics in the lower chamber, called it “frightening” that many people believe what Trump has been saying about the election and a possible reinstatement.

ADVERTISEMENT

“They don’t take people telling them otherwise,” Kinzinger said. “You can take me and [Rep.] Liz Cheney Elizabeth (Liz) Lynn CheneyTrump hits Biden, Democrats in post-presidential return to rally stage Kinzinger says he hasn’t spoken to McCarthy in months Trump clash ahead: Ron DeSantis positions himself as GOP’s future in a direct-mail piece MORE … and if it’s just us, you can demonize us and say we’re the aberration and we are right now, but we’re telling the truth.”

Cheney and Kinzinger were among several House Republicans who voted to impeach Trump for inciting insurrection against the government following rioting by his supporters at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6.

Other Republicans, like Reps. Paul Gosar Paul Anthony GosarHouse Democrat: Republicans ‘treating Capitol Police like shit’ were ‘the most scared’ during riot Gosar’s brothers apologize ‘on behalf of the actual sane members of our family’ 14 Republicans vote against making Juneteenth a federal holiday MORE (Ariz.) and Mo Brooks Morris (Mo) Jackson BrooksMo Brooks tells Jim Acosta he’s not talking to CNN 14 Republicans vote against making Juneteenth a federal holiday Mo Brooks accuses Swalwell attorney who served papers on his wife of trespassing MORE (Ala.), have defended the Trump supporters who carried out the attack on Jan. 6 and backed Trump’s unfounded claims of voter fraud.

Kinzinger called on fellow Republicans to say Biden was elected legitimately and stop suggesting otherwise, something he called “really, really dangerous.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

