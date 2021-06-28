https://flagandcross.com/list-big-tech-companies-ranked-conservative-to-liberal-by-employee-political-donations/

According to a list of Big Tech employee political donations, Netflix is one of the most extreme, left-wing companies in America while Qualcomm’s employees tend to be more conservative.

The list reported by CNBC looked at where employees put their political donations.

Naturally, most Big Tech employees are leftists and oppose conservative policies and politicians. But some Big Tech employees do favor Republicans, hard as that is to believe.

Per CNBC:

Per CNBC:

Among the 17 U.S. tech companies valued at $100 billion or more, employees at Netflix are the most liberal based on fundraising data, with 98% of their donations going to Democrats, according to the Center for Responsive Politics' OpenSecrets website. Qualcomm is the most conservative, with a 50-50 split that very narrowly favors Republicans.

According to the list, Netflix employees gave only two percent of their political donations to Republicans. Meanwhile, Qualcomm employees split evenly with half giving to the leftist Democrats and half to Republicans.

CNBC has a deeper look at the companies, but here are the highlights (from most liberal to most conservative):

Netflix: Democrats – $340,485 (98%), Republicans – $7,124 (2%)

Nvidia: Democrats – $154,466 (93%), Republicans – $11,673 (7%)

Adobe: Democrats – $401,937 (93%), Republicans – $28,137 (7%)

IBM: Democrats – $1,496,234 (90%), Republicans – $163,804 (10%)

Salesforce: Democrats – $457,119 (89%), Republicans – $59,181 (11%)

Alphabet (Google): Democrats – $5,437,048 (88%), Republicans – $766,920 (12%)

Microsoft: Democrats – $3,969,072 (85%), Republicans – $690,953 (15%)

Apple: Democrats – $1,243,825 (84%), Republicans – $228,653 (16%)

PayPal: Democrats – $145,483 (84%) Republicans – $27,529 (16%)

Cisco: Democrats – $798,586 (80%), Republicans – $204,400 (20%)

Amazon: Democrats – $2,677,112 (77%), Republicans – $783,349 (23%)

Facebook: Democrats – $1,634,153 (77%), Republicans – $480,133 (23%)

Intel: Democrats – $790,769 (68%), Republicans – $372,667 (32%)

Broadcom: Democrats – $326,616 (68%), Republicans – $154,058 (32%)

Oracle: Democrats – $785,882 (67%), Republicans – $380,240 (33%)

Texas Instruments: Democrats – $123,543 (60%), Republicans – $82,571 (40%)

Qualcomm: Democrats – $289,336 (50%), Republicans – $284,119 (50%)

The upshot of this list is pretty sad. After all, the “most conservative” company only saw half their employees donate to Republicans.

