Pop star Madonna lent her talents to a Pride-themed short film which played over the weekend on a billboard in New York City’s Times Square.

The freeform montage — titled No Fear, Courage, Resist — was created with help from photographers Ricardo Gomes and Sasha Kasiuha, according to NME.

Throughout the short film, Madonna seethes and writhes in several club-themed outfits and colored wigs, making vague statements about political activism and “freedom” with her voice and with large red text strobing on the screen.

The first outfit appears to bare her nipples, which are covered by a superimposed black bar with the word “FREEDOM” in white text. The second outfit bears the logo of Hustler, the pornographic magazine founded by the late Larry Flynt.

The pop star, aged 62, makes several gestures with her arms toward her crotch and suggestively places objects in her mouth.

“This video was made for Pride with love,” she wrote in the post caption. “We don’t want special rights,” she said of the LGBTQ community. “We want equal rights!”

The video aired in Times Square over multiple electronic billboards, according to a video shared by the Nasdaq stock exchange.

She made a surprise appearance at a “pride” party on Thursday in Manhattan, performing her hits “Hung Up” and “I Don’t Search I Find” at the party held at The Standard hotel’s Boom Boom room, where she raised over $100,000 for pro-LGBTQ+ organizations, according to a report by Vogue.

Madonna reportedly raised the money with the help of actor Zachary Quinto. The singer also auctioned off three original Polaroid photos that were taken at her home in New York.

“This is the first time I’ve been to a fucking party with people,” she said, apparently referring to the coronavirus lockdowns, according to a report by Dazed.

In one video posted to Twitter, Madonna can be seen lying on a bar and caressing her leg, before standing up and singing, “Hung Up.”

“To not celebrate pride without people would have been a tragedy for me,” she told the audience, according to a report by Variety.

“Take nothing for granted because you never know what’s waiting for all of us around the corner,” she added. “Learn to love yourself.”

In another video, Madonna can be seen grinding on an unidentifiable object, while the crowd cheers on.

“Last Nights Party at Boom Boom — to kick of Pride weekend was LEGENDARY,” Madonna wrote in an Instagram post, which included a montage of video clips from the night.

