After months of speculation that the Manhattan district attorney would criminally charge former President Donald Trump, a personal attorney for Trump said Monday that the DA office indicated they would not be charging him.

Attorney Ronald Fischetti told Politico that a meeting with Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance Jr.’s team pointed to a very narrow scope in the investigation.

Fischetti said that Vance’s team indicated that they would charge some Trump Organization employees with failing to pay taxes on benefits and perks they allegedly received. But there was nothing related to payments made to adult film star Stormy Daniels.

“We asked, ‘Is there anything else?'” Fischetti told Politico. “They said, ‘No.'”

“It’s crazy that that’s all they had,” he said.

Critics of Trump pounced on reports last week that the district attorney was getting ready to press charges based on their investigation. Many expected Trump to be charged in relation to the Daniels payoff, but Fischetti said they told him he would not be charged.

“They just said, ‘When this indictment comes down, he won’t be charged. Our investigation is ongoing,'” he said of Trump.

He went on to deride the investigation.

“This is so small that I can’t believe I’m going to have to try a case like this,” Fischetti concluded.

The attorney had expressed outrage previously that the DA appeared to be getting ready to charge some employees of the Trump Organization.

“It looks like they are going to come down with charges against the company, and that is completely outrageous,” he said to NBC News on Friday.

“The corporate office will plead not guilty and we will make an immediate motion to dismiss the case against the corporation,” Fischetti added.

Daniels was ordered in 2018 to pay legal fees to the former president after her attorney, Michael Avenatti, failed to persuade a judge that she had been defamed by Trump denying publicly that he ever paid her hush money. Avenatti was later convicted of trying to extort money from the Nike corporation.

In May, Trump called the investigation a “continuation of the greatest Witch Hunt in American history.”

