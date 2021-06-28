https://hannity.com/media-room/manhunt-nypd-searching-for-times-square-shooter-that-injured-21-year-old-marine/
AMERICA’S WORST MAYOR: De Blasio Defends Rioters, Blames Police, Says NYPD Must ‘Do Better’
posted by Hannity Staff – 12.27.20
Big Apple Mayor Bill de Blasio stunned residents across New York City Friday during his weekly press conference; saying it’s his “mission to redistribute wealth” across the five boroughs.
“We have a lot to go over today… Very important report looking back on the protests in May and June. It’s a clear, objective report… We needed objective, unsparing looks on what happened in May and June,” said de Blasio.
“I am confident we can do that work. We will implement the recommendations,” he added. “Changing police culture, that work must be done… Our mission is to redistribute wealth.”
Mayor Bill de Blasio: “Our mission is to redistribute wealth.” pic.twitter.com/42Dv9tsRK0
— The Hill (@thehill) December 18, 2020
Report Finds NYPD’s Response To George Floyd Protests Was Deeply Flawed, De Blasio Says He Is “Sorry”https://t.co/fictzNGrb1
— Gothamist (@Gothamist) December 18, 2020
“Its a season of reflection right now. That’s what the holidays are. I’m reflecting on what happened in May and June and I look back with remorse. I wish I had done better, I want everyone to understand that,” the mayor said. “And I’m sorry I didn’t do better and I’ve learned a lot of valuable lessons and I want our police department to do better, and I’m gonna insist upon that.”
Watch the Mayor’s comments above.
ANARCHY IN NY: New Video Shows Protesters Getting a ‘Shipment of Baseball Bats’ before Attacking NYPD
posted by Hannity Staff – 7.16.20
New surveillance footage from outside City Hall reportedly shows a group of protesters receiving a “shipment of baseball bats” before viciously attacking members of the NYPD during a demonstration on the Brooklyn Bridge.
“Surveillance video from outside City Hall appears to show protesters receiving a small shipment of bats before anti-cops activists clashed with officers on the Brooklyn Bridge Wednesday morning,” reports the New York Post.
“Police sources said the bats were delivered so the anti-cop activists could confront a ‘unity’ rally proceeding over the Brooklyn Bridge into Manhattan,” adds the newspaper. “It’s unclear if the City Hall protesters used the bats in the wild Brooklyn Bridge brawl between opposing protesters. But at least one was recovered after the dust settled, police sources said.”
The NYPD arrested 37 people during the demonstration.
Read the full report at the NY Post.