posted by Hannity Staff – 12.27.20

Big Apple Mayor Bill de Blasio stunned residents across New York City Friday during his weekly press conference; saying it’s his “mission to redistribute wealth” across the five boroughs.

“We have a lot to go over today… Very important report looking back on the protests in May and June. It’s a clear, objective report… We needed objective, unsparing looks on what happened in May and June,” said de Blasio.

“I am confident we can do that work. We will implement the recommendations,” he added. “Changing police culture, that work must be done… Our mission is to redistribute wealth.”

Mayor Bill de Blasio: “Our mission is to redistribute wealth.” pic.twitter.com/42Dv9tsRK0 — The Hill (@thehill) December 18, 2020

Report Finds NYPD’s Response To George Floyd Protests Was Deeply Flawed, De Blasio Says He Is “Sorry”https://t.co/fictzNGrb1 — Gothamist (@Gothamist) December 18, 2020

“Its a season of reflection right now. That’s what the holidays are. I’m reflecting on what happened in May and June and I look back with remorse. I wish I had done better, I want everyone to understand that,” the mayor said. “And I’m sorry I didn’t do better and I’ve learned a lot of valuable lessons and I want our police department to do better, and I’m gonna insist upon that.”

Watch the Mayor’s comments above.