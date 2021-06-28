https://twitchy.com/gregp-3534/2021/06/28/marjorie-taylor-greene-responds-to-alexandria-ocasio-cortez-saying-concerns-about-an-increase-in-crime-is-hysteria/

During a Zoom call with Rep. Jamaal Bowman, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez said that we have to look at crime numbers “in context” and that “headlines about percentage increases” in crime is “hysteria”:

Watch for yourself:

This would be the same Rep. Jamaal Bowman we told you about on Saturday because the “defund the police” supporter requested extra police for his Yonkers home:

Jamaal Bowman requested special police protection for his Yonkers home https://t.co/X4qREJLVr7 pic.twitter.com/EaYGPWX3yp — New York Post (@nypost) June 26, 2021

Is he being hysterical, AOC?

To say such a thing to the folks who live this every day is the height of privilege. https://t.co/rpQwZKUi70 — Joe Hackler (@JoeHackler) June 27, 2021

But normal people who want extra police, well, they’re out of luck:

The people living in her district who are afraid to even put their kids outside don’t concur… https://t.co/mO4DuuInuN — Joe Concha (@JoeConchaTV) June 27, 2021

Maybe she should get back to NYC more often?

I dare @AOC to say this while in her district. pic.twitter.com/GX4XQj9k1Y — LB (@beyondreasdoubt) June 27, 2021

Because it’s becoming a problem in *her* city:

NY Man Walking Through Times Square With Family Struck by Gunfire: Officials https://t.co/nGEpGeMLKd — NBC 6 South Florida (@nbc6) June 27, 2021

Again, that’s not “hysteria” or anything like that because it happened to *her”:

This is a person who regularly talks about the trauma she struggles with after Jan. 6 https://t.co/6GlyJCKewK — Joe Gabriel Simonson (@SaysSimonson) June 27, 2021

She could’ve voted “no” if she wanted to on more police protection for herself, but NOPE:

Just last month, @AOC had the power to stop $2 billion in additional funds for Capitol Police that Pelsoi wanted. All she had to do was vote “no” – like Ilhan Omar, Cori Bush & Aryanna Pressley, with the GOP. Instead, she voted “present” to get more police protection for herself. https://t.co/MaFKA6GgGZ — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) June 27, 2021

And here’s Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene with the mic-drop:

Let me help you with how to analyze the data and calm the hysteria @AOC. Fund the police. https://t.co/hVS29vT5Xr — Marjorie Taylor Greene 🇺🇸 (@mtgreenee) June 27, 2021

