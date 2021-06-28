https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/massive-explosion-in-bangladesh/

7 killed, 50+ injured in blast in Bangladesh capital

The cause of the blast, which occurred on the ground floor of a three-storey building on a busy street in Dhaka’s Moghbazar area, was not immediately clear. Dhaka Metropolitan Police Commissioner Shafiqul Islam told reporters that at least seven people died. The injured were taken to hospitals, he said.

Seven nearby buildings and three buses were damaged in the explosion, he added.

Another police official said the fire service was working with the police’s bomb disposal unit and counter terrorism unit to investigate the origin of the blast.

Witnesses said it was a scene of destruction with glass shards and broken concrete on streets. Two passenger buses were heavily damaged outside the building where the explosion took place, witnesses said.

“A fireball went over my head. Everything became dark and smoky with the sound. Pieces of glass started to shower from above. If I didn’t use this (a folder bag) as a cover, I would’ve been under the glass pieces. Allah saved me from them,” said Omar Sani, who was at the scene during the explosion.

“Then the buses crashed into one another, and one got crumbled. One man got out from that damage. He was in very bad condition. We brought the other injured here. We found four people including one kid at one place … the kid died from the impact. I brought the kid to hospital,” he said.