Appearing Sunday on Fox 40’s Inside California Politics, Rep. Maxine Waters (D-CA) knocked Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D-CA) due to her lack of support for getting rid of the filibuster as part of a Democrat Party effort to enact the Biden administration’s agenda.

A transcript is as follows:

FRANK BUCKLEY: The blocking of the [For the People Act of 2021] prompted many Democrats, including the junior senator of California, Alex Padilla, to push to end the filibuster rule in the U.S. Senate as he put it, “to protect our democracy.” The senior senator from our state, Dianne Feinstein, says she’s still thinking about that, and that has prompted a number of progressive groups to call on her to resign. Should Senator Feinstein resign? REP. MAXINE WATERS: I’m not going to call on her to resign, but I do know that there are real concerns about her as she is not able to make a commitment about filibuster. The progressive community — and most of us in the Democratic caucus are progressive — we want to do what it takes to get rid of the filibuster. I’m hopeful she will come out very soon and join with us, but otherwise, she will be under great criticism.

