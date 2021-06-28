https://www.theepochtimes.com/miami-dade-mayor-orders-audit-of-all-buildings-over-40-years-old-after-collapse_3877716.html

The mayor of Miami-Dade County ordered an audit of buildings that were constructed at least 40 years ago in the area, coming in the wake of the deadly collapse of a condo tower in Surfside last week.

During a news conference over the weekend, Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava said the county will carry out the audit over the next 30 days.

The Champlain Towers South condo building collapsed on Thursday, leaving at least nine people dead while more than 150 people remain missing. The building, which was constructed about 40 years ago, was flagged in a 2018 report about needing repairs for “major structural damage.”

In a statement, the Miami-Dade government said its Department of Regulatory and Economic Resources “will conduct an audit of residential properties of five stories or higher at the recertification point–40 years or older–that have not completed the process.”

The county requires buildings to undergo recertification starting at the 40-year mark, and every 10 years afterward, to determine whether a building is structurally sound.

“The audit will start immediately and will be completed within 30 days,” the statement added. “For any buildings located within municipalities, the Mayor urges cities to swiftly conduct their own similar audits. The County will work closely with municipalities and provide any technical assistance necessary to conduct these audits.”

The cause of the Champlain Towers South collapse remains under investigation.

Rescue crews are working around the clock, sifting through the rubble for signs of life even as hopes of finding more survivors grow dimmer by the hour.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue spokeswoman Maggie Castro told CNN on Monday that authorities are still trying to rescue people who might be trapped in the rubble.

“We are still attempting to find void spaces. We know that time is of the essence,” she told the network. “But, as you can imagine, it’s going to be less likely that we are going to be finding survivors.”

The 2018 report prepared by an engineering firm for the condominium building found serious concrete deterioration in the underground parking garage as well as major structural damage in the concrete slab beneath the pool deck.

The engineer, Frank Morabito, reported the deterioration would “expand exponentially” if it was not repaired in the near future.

In a tweet over the weekend, Levine Cava said that with regard to other buildings made by the same developer who built the Champlain Towers South, the county “will work with the cities in which these buildings are located to provide technical assistance and to identify any possible state and federal funding to conduct these safety inspections.”

