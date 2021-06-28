https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/06/mitt-romney-says-trusts-joe-biden-joe-biden-cant-even-remember-romneys-name/

Romney was on a Sunday Show where he claimed that he trusted Joe Biden:

Republican Sen. Mitt Romney insisted that he trusts President Joe Biden after the commander in chief walked back a conditional veto threat of the bipartisan infrastructure deal announced on Thursday.

The Utah senator said on Sunday that he “take[s] the president at his word” that he will ultimately sign the bipartisan deal even if Biden’s American Families Plan, which Republicans oppose, doesn’t pass as a budget reconciliation measure.

“I don’t know exactly where everybody is after the weekend. I certainly can understand why, not only myself, but a lot of my colleagues were very concerned about what the president was saying on Friday,” Romney said on CNN’s State of the Union on Sunday. “But I think the waters have been calmed by what he said on Saturday.”

“I do trust the president,” Romney said.