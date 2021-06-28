https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/mlb-bans-the-trump-won-hero/
Letter from Major League Baseball
Dion Cini may be banned from baseball but he’s not done. He has a new trick up his sleeve.
(Please share) MLB said i’m “encouraging others”, they are correct. If you buy a https://t.co/FztyRMrq8R flag, drop it at a MLB park, post pics & video, will refund 100%. First 10 gets it, starting now. And MLB, kiss my proud American white @$$! #TrumpWon https://t.co/5p0cmA6tUJ pic.twitter.com/RdRXT1G3z1
— Dion Cini (@dioncini) June 28, 2021