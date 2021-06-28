https://www.oann.com/mlb-roundup-red-sox-finish-off-sweep-of-yankees/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=mlb-roundup-red-sox-finish-off-sweep-of-yankees



Jun 27, 2021; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Red Sox center fielder Enrique Hernandez (5) celebrates with Boston Red Sox left fielder Alex Verdugo (99) after hitting a home run during the first inning against the New York Yankees at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: Paul Rutherford-USA TODAY Sports

June 28, 2021

Enrique Hernandez and Rafael Devers homered during a four-run first inning against Gerrit Cole, and the Boston Red Sox completed a three-game sweep with a 9-2 victory over the visiting New York Yankees on Sunday afternoon.

Devers finished with three hits and four RBIs, and J.D. Martinez and Christian Vazquez also went deep as the Red Sox improved to 6-0 against the Yankees. Boston has outscored its rival 36-17 in the season series.

Aaron Judge homered and DJ LeMahieu had two hits for New York. Cole (8-4) surrendered a season-high six runs (five earned) on eight hits and two walks over five innings, striking out six.

Eduardo Rodriguez (6-4) allowed two runs on five hits and no walks over six innings. He punched out eight.

Phillies 4, Mets 2

Zack Wheeler pitched seven scoreless innings against his former team and Philadelphia held on over host New York to salvage a split of a tight four-game series.

Wheeler (6-4) made his sixth start against the Mets, with whom he won 44 games from 2013-19. The right-hander allowed four hits and two walks and struck out eight to temporarily take over the National League lead in strikeouts. It was the 10th time this season Wheeler pitched at least seven innings.

Pete Alonso had three hits and an RBI single in the eighth and Kevin Pillar smacked a solo homer in the ninth for the Mets. Marcus Stroman (6-6), who left his previous start due to a sore left hip, labored through three innings. He allowed four runs (two earned) on five hits.

Athletics 6, Giants 2

Cole Irvin pitched eight shutout innings and Aramis Garcia contributed two hits and two RBIs, combining to help visiting Oakland salvage one win in the three-game set with a victory over San Francisco.

Facing the Giants for the first time in his three-year career, Irvin (6-7) allowed just three singles, including two by Darin Ruf, in the second eight-inning outing of his career. Irvin walked two and struck out eight

The Giants, who entered the day on a five-game winning streak, got two hits apiece from Ruf and Buster Posey.

Dodgers 7, Cubs 1

Zach McKinstry hit a grand slam and Clayton Kershaw struck out a season-high 13 as Los Angeles cruised past visiting Chicago.

Cody Bellinger added a two-run home run in a six-run second inning as the Dodgers won their third straight game against the Cubs to come out on top in a four-game series. Kershaw (9-7) gave up one run over a season-long eight innings on four hits and one walk as he won for just the second time in his past six starts.

Javier Baez hit a home run for the Cubs, while right-hander Adbert Alzolay lasted just three innings, giving up six runs (four earned) on five hits with three walks and three strikeouts.

Blue Jays 5, Orioles 2

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and Cavan Biggio hit two-run doubles and Toronto defeated visiting Baltimore in Buffalo.

Toronto starter Ross Stripling (3-4) allowed two runs, six hits and one walk in five-plus innings while striking out three. Jordan Romano pitched the ninth to earn his sixth save. The Blue Jays won three of four games against the Orioles.

Baltimore starter Jorge Lopez (2-10) allowed five runs, 10 hits and four walks in 4 2/3 innings. Ryan Mountcastle hit his 13th homer of the season for the Orioles.

Braves 4, Reds 0

Ronald Acuna Jr. exacted revenge for a pitch near his head with a mammoth home run and rookie Kyle Muller allowed just one hit in five shutout innings in his second major league start as visiting Atlanta earned a four-game series split over Cincinnati.

Muller and five relievers held the Reds to two hits while the Braves scored more than three runs for the first time in 10 games, since a 9-1 win over the St. Louis Cardinals on June 18.

The left-handed Muller (1-1) was called upon to start after Charlie Morton was pushed back to Tuesday to face the Mets.

Tigers 2, Astros 1 (10 innings)

Robbie Grossman drove home the game-winning run on a squeeze play in the bottom of the 10th inning to give host Detroit a win over Houston.

With one out and Akil Baddoo on third base, Grossman laid down a bunt to score Baddoo, a courtesy runner who began the inning at second base and then took third on a groundout by Jonathan Schoop.

Detroit starter Tarik Skubal limited Houston to one run on one hit in seven innings and struck out nine. Houston starter Jake Odorizzi tossed five scoreless innings, allowing two hits. Baddoo had an RBI single for the Tigers, who earned a split of the four-game series.

Angels 6, Rays 4

Shohei Ohtani and Phil Gosselin each went 3 for 4 and combined for five RBIs to lift Los Angeles to a comeback win over host Tampa Bay in St. Petersburg, Fla.

Gosselin hit the go-ahead, solo home run to left in the top of the eighth off reliever Matt Wisler (1-3). Ohtani drove in three runs, capped by his 25th home run of the season — a 384-foot, opposite-field solo blast to left field — in the top of the ninth inning.

Tony Watson (3-3) picked up the win in relief and Raisel Iglesias notched his 13th save. The Angels snapped a five-game losing streak and beat the Rays for the first time in seven games this season. The loss also halted the Rays’ four-game winning streak.

Nationals 5, Marlins 1

Trea Turner and Josh Bell homered as part of a four-run, game-breaking sixth inning, leading Washington over host Miami to split the four-game series.

Max Scherzer (7-4) earned the win as he struck out seven batters in six innings and allowed five hits, two walks and one run. Washington, which has won 11 of its past 14 games, got stellar relief pitching from Tanner Rainey, Austin Voth and Brad Hand, who combined to hold Miami to one hit, one walk and no runs in three nearly perfect innings.

Sandy Alcantara (4-7) took the loss and is now 1-6 in his career against Washington. Alcantara, who had been 2-1 with a 1.19 ERA in his four starts preceding Sunday, lasted just 5 1/3 innings. He allowed six hits, three walks and five runs, four earned.

Brewers 5, Rockies 0

Eric Lauer allowed two hits over six shutout innings while Keston Hiura homered and drove in three runs, and surging Milwaukee completed its three-game home sweep of Colorado.

Omar Narvaez belted a two-run homer during a four-run sixth inning for the National League Central-leading Brewers, who are amid their third five-game winning streak of the season. The Brewers have won seven of eight following a five-game losing skid.

The Rockies, meanwhile, managed just four singles and struck out 10 times against four Milwaukee pitchers, while losing for the sixth time in seven games. Colorado is a dismal 6-31 on the road, where it’s now been swept in six series this season.

Mariners 3, White Sox 2 (completed game)

Taylor Trammell hit two home runs, including the go-ahead blast in the ninth inning, to lift Seattle to a win over host Chicago in a game that started Saturday, but was suspended because of heavy rain.

Ty France also homered for Seattle. Mariners right-hander Paul Sewald (5-2) got the victory in relief. Leury Garcia and Yasmani Grandal had one RBI apiece for the White Sox. Chicago right-hander Liam Hendriks (3-2) took the loss.

Mariners left-hander Hector Santiago became the first player to be ejected for violating Major League Baseball’s foreign-substance rule since umpires began cracking down on the issue this month.

White Sox 7, Mariners 5 (7 innings)

Zack Collins hit two doubles and drove in four runs and Yermin Mercedes added a double and three RBIs as host Chicago earned a split of a doubleheader by beating Seattle.

The White Sox, who are 2-7 in their past nine games, allowed four runs in the last two innings, including a three-run homer by Mitch Haniger, but Liam Hendricks came on to get the final two outs and earn his 20th save. Winning pitcher Aaron Bummer (1-4) pitched an inning of scoreless relief.

Haniger had two of Seattle’s four hits and scored twice to go with his three RBIs. Robert Dugger took the loss for the Mariners. He pitched the first 2 2/3 innings, allowing three runs (two earned) on five hits and two walks. He fanned two.

Rangers 4, Royals 1

Joey Gallo had an early two-run home run and Jordan Lyles earned his first win in nearly a month and a half as Texas defeated visiting Kansas City to complete a three-game sweep.

The Rangers have won four of their past five games while Kansas City has lost five straight. Texas concluded a 10-game homestand, going a combined 5-5 against the Twins, Athletics and Royals. The Rangers outscored Kansas City 21-5 over the teams’ series.

Lyles (3-5) garnered the victory for the Rangers, allowing a run and scattering seven hits in seven innings of work. Lyles fanned four and did not walk a batter while producing his first win since May 17; he has had four no-decisions and two losses since then.

Pirates 7, Cardinals 2

Max Kranick threw five perfect innings in his big-league debut as visiting Pittsburgh defeated St. Louis.

Kranick (1-0) needed just 50 pitches to get 15 outs and earn the victory. He exited the game after a 64-minute rain delay.

The Pirates won three of four games in the series. They have won six of their past nine games overall.

Padres 5, Diamondbacks 4

Fernando Tatis Jr. bounced a tie-breaking double over third in the bottom of the seventh as San Diego defeated visiting Arizona in the rubber match of a three-game series.

The Diamondbacks had scored three runs in the top of the seventh with the aid of a Tatis throwing error to take a 4-2 lead.

But Jurickson Profar opened the bottom of the inning with a pinch-hit single against Arizona reliever Matt Peacock. Tommy Pham, who had opened the game with a home run off Diamondbacks starter Zac Gallen, singled, putting Padres at first and third.

Twins 8, Indians 2

Sam Hentges’ Minnesota homecoming did not go the way he hoped as Cleveland’s rookie pitcher was roughed up in a loss to the host Twins.

Hentges, who grew up about 20 miles from downtown Minneapolis and won a high school state title at Target Field in 2014, lasted only 3 1/3 innings and left the game trailing 4-1.

The Indians replaced Hentges (1-2) with two on and one out.

–Field Level Media

