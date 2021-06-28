https://www.oann.com/morgan-stanley-doubles-quarterly-dividend-increases-share-buyback/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=morgan-stanley-doubles-quarterly-dividend-increases-share-buyback



FILE PHOTO: A sign is displayed on the Morgan Stanley building in New York U.S., July 16, 2018. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson/File Photo FILE PHOTO: A sign is displayed on the Morgan Stanley building in New York U.S., July 16, 2018. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson/File Photo

June 28, 2021

(Reuters) – Morgan Stanley said on Monday it had doubled its quarterly dividend to 70 cents per share.

The bank also increased its share buyback to $12 billion through June 30, 2022.

(Reporting by Niket Nishant in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

