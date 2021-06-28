https://www.theblaze.com/news/nasa-administrator-ufo-report-are-we-alone

The U.S. intelligence report on UFOs released Friday created more questions than it answered. Of the nearly 150 U.S. government-reported UFO sightings over a nearly 17-year period, only one was explainable, the report said.

According to the head of NASA, the government document both raises domestic security concerns and leads him to believe humans are not alone in the universe.

What’s happening?

The long-awaited unclassified report on the government’s preliminary assessment on UAPs, or unidentified aerial phenomena, from the U.S. Office of the Director of National Intelligence hit the internet Friday. It revealed that the U.S. government reported 144 incidents of UAPs spotted between November 2004 and March 2021. However, 143 of those UAPs remain unexplainable. The only identified incident was a large, deflating balloon.

NASA Director Bill Nelson, a former Florida Democratic senator and onetime astronaut, spoke to CNN about the report Monday and revealed both his national security concerns and his belief that we are not alone in the universe.

Nelson, who has read both the classified and unclassified reports, told CNN that he has told NASA scientists to research possible explanations “from a scientific point of view” and report back.

He added that he “talked to the Navy pilots” who saw the UAPs and “that there is clearly something there.”

“It may not necessarily be an extraterrestrial, but if it is a technology that some of our adversaries have, then we better be concerned,” Nelson said.

Though he said he does not believe the United States’ foreign adversaries can create the technologies the government is looking into, the nation had better be prepared.

Then Nelson addressed the one-eyed, one-horned giant purple people eater in the room.

He said that the government does not “think” U.S. adversaries have this technology, but “remember the universe is so large, we have a program in NASA called the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence.” So far, he added, “we don’t have any receipt of communication from something that’s intelligent.”

But he acknowledged that “people are hungry to know” what’s going on with UFOs, adding that “ever since ‘Star Trek,’ you know people are yearning to find out what’s out there in the cosmos.”

He followed that with an admission that truly caught people’s attention.

“Are we alone?” the NASA chief asked. “Personally, I don’t think we are.”

“The universe is so big,” he explained. “Thirteen and a half billion years ago is when the universe started. That’s pretty big. But people are hungry for this kind of information, and we’re going to keep searching.”

And the search for life on other planets is gaining, he told CNN.

“We are already finding examples of other planets around other suns,” Nelson said. “When we launch the James Webb telescope in November, it will peer back in time, almost to the beginning, and then we’ll find additional information; we’ll find more planets.”

