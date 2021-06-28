https://twitchy.com/brettt-3136/2021/06/28/national-archives-racism-task-force-suggests-ways-to-reinvent-its-own-rotunda-suggests-performance-art-as-a-fix/

Fox News is reporting that the National Archives’ racism task force (of course there’s a racism task force) released to little fanfare a report on the structural racism of the National Archives’ own Rotunda, which houses the Declaration of Independence, the U.S. Constitution, and the Bill of Rights, all written by white men.

Houston Keene reports:

The National Archives’ task force on racism claimed in a little-noticed report to the U.S.’s top librarian that the Archives’ own Rotunda – which houses the Declaration of Independence, the U.S. Constitution and the Bill of Rights – is an example of “structural racism” and that the Founding Fathers and other White, historically impactful Americans are portrayed too positively.

Additionally, the report categorized the National Archives’ Rotunda as another example of “structural racism” as it “lauds wealthy White men in the nation’s founding while marginalizing BIPOC [Black, Indigenous and other People of Color], women, and other communities.”

The task force suggests ways to “reimagine the Rotunda,” including staging “dance or performance art in the space that invites dialogue about the ways that the United States has mythologized the founding era.”

That’s their idea? To stage interpretive dance to show how the U.S. has mythologized the Founders?

Keene further reports that the National Archives task force “called for ‘trigger warnings’ to be put in place with historical content to ‘forewarn audiences of content that may cause intense physiological and psychological symptoms.’”

So many people seem to think conservatives are the ones who want to erase history — but they have no better solution that the task force: performance art.

