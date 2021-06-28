https://twitchy.com/brettt-3136/2021/06/28/national-archives-racism-task-force-suggests-ways-to-reinvent-its-own-rotunda-suggests-performance-art-as-a-fix/

Fox News is reporting that the National Archives’ racism task force (of course there’s a racism task force) released to little fanfare a report on the structural racism of the National Archives’ own Rotunda, which houses the Declaration of Independence, the U.S. Constitution, and the Bill of Rights, all written by white men.

National Archives’ racism task force says own Rotunda example of ‘structural racism,’ knocks Founding Fathershttps://t.co/pNSQ60orzh — Fox News (@FoxNews) June 27, 2021

Houston Keene reports:

The National Archives’ task force on racism claimed in a little-noticed report to the U.S.’s top librarian that the Archives’ own Rotunda – which houses the Declaration of Independence, the U.S. Constitution and the Bill of Rights – is an example of “structural racism” and that the Founding Fathers and other White, historically impactful Americans are portrayed too positively. … Additionally, the report categorized the National Archives’ Rotunda as another example of “structural racism” as it “lauds wealthy White men in the nation’s founding while marginalizing BIPOC [Black, Indigenous and other People of Color], women, and other communities.” The task force suggests ways to “reimagine the Rotunda,” including staging “dance or performance art in the space that invites dialogue about the ways that the United States has mythologized the founding era.”

That’s their idea? To stage interpretive dance to show how the U.S. has mythologized the Founders?

Keene further reports that the National Archives task force “called for ‘trigger warnings’ to be put in place with historical content to ‘forewarn audiences of content that may cause intense physiological and psychological symptoms.’”

This article needs a trigger warning — Leonard Holstad III (@Lstad78) June 27, 2021

Where does it end? — Puffhawk (@Puffhawk1) June 27, 2021

*Combating structural racism at the #nationalarchives with trigger warnings* is probably the worst movie plot for the next Nicolas Cage sequel I have ever heard. pic.twitter.com/OlrgK7nXwl — Joel M. Petlin (@Joelmpetlin) June 27, 2021

Omg. Our country has gone insane. — Bill (KOTI) (@BillKoti) June 27, 2021

Im surprised they didn’t throw everything out and drag in a George Floyd statue. — w tywater (@WTywater) June 27, 2021

I really think these fools have jumped the shark. As a matter of fact I think they’ve been trying to jump the shark and the joke is on us who get outraged at the antics. — Mario Petricola (@buckeyemario) June 27, 2021

It’s the National Archives’ job to collect and safekeep, it’s not their job to judge the content of their archives, the architecture that holds them, or original writers. This is worrisome. — Darthmuttermutters (@Darthmuttermut1) June 27, 2021

I look forward to the National Archives tearing down the rotunda and building instead a Tent of Grievances https://t.co/dqOwqmevsL — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) June 28, 2021

A Festivus pole would be a nice touch. — Jason Hulings (@TheFakeJasonH) June 28, 2021

As soon as we start putting up trigger warnings people will start being triggered. This is as ridiculous a thing as I’ve heard in awhile. We can’t change history, but we CAN learn and grow from it — shaun (@shauntheQchef) June 27, 2021

So many people seem to think conservatives are the ones who want to erase history — but they have no better solution that the task force: performance art.

