https://twitchy.com/sarahd-313035/2021/06/28/neil-degrasse-tyson-speculates-that-space-aliens-might-be-surprised-to-see-that-humans-do-shocking-things-like-drinking-milk/

Neil deGrasse Tyson is basically a black hole of knowledge. Like, we know a lot of studying and research went into him, but nothing interesting or profound ever comes out.

Case in point, his recent take on the human race:

Upon reading all of Neil deGrasse Tyson’s other hot takes, they would definitely not be surprised that he’s managed to say yet another stupid thing.

He’s always trying too hard. And it just never seems to pay off for him.

Apparently this take didn’t pay off for him in 2013, either:

How embarrassing.

Maybe they’d eat Neil deGrasse Tyson. Who are we to know?

At least Neil deGrasse Tyson can feel less guilty about his own role in humanity, knowing that he’ll never be at the top of the intellectual food chain.

recent stories

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...