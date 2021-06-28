https://twitchy.com/sarahd-313035/2021/06/28/neil-degrasse-tyson-speculates-that-space-aliens-might-be-surprised-to-see-that-humans-do-shocking-things-like-drinking-milk/

Neil deGrasse Tyson is basically a black hole of knowledge. Like, we know a lot of studying and research went into him, but nothing interesting or profound ever comes out.

Case in point, his recent take on the human race:

Space Aliens might be surprised to see that most humans consume mammary secretions of farm animals & all humans kill other living things to survive. — Neil deGrasse Tyson (@neiltyson) June 28, 2021

Upon reading all of Neil deGrasse Tyson’s other hot takes, they would definitely not be surprised that he’s managed to say yet another stupid thing.

He’s always trying too hard. And it just never seems to pay off for him.

Apparently this take didn’t pay off for him in 2013, either:

How embarrassing.

Or they might do exactly the same thing — The Late Ben Pobjie (@HartWexford) June 28, 2021

Maybe they’d eat Neil deGrasse Tyson. Who are we to know?

Space aliens wouldn’t share our DNA, so how can you even assume they would share our ethics, let alone be on a higher ethical plane? Idiocy. https://t.co/7O7nddYZ43 — Anang Mittal अनंग मित्तल (@anangbhai) June 28, 2021

living things kill other living things to survive. It’s called predation and it’s a part of nature. — Violet Trance (@NameofFace) June 28, 2021

Plants are also alive too. Come on, think about it just a little more, please. If space life is capable of interstellar travel, surely they know of predation. Unless they’re look down on our lack of artificial nutrient paste technology. — Violet Trance (@NameofFace) June 28, 2021

At least Neil deGrasse Tyson can feel less guilty about his own role in humanity, knowing that he’ll never be at the top of the intellectual food chain.

Space Aliens might be astounded to learn how much free time for internet trolling one has as Director of a planetarium. — Zanzibar Buck-Buck McFate 🍷🍕 (@thisaccountdo10) June 28, 2021

They might also be surprised that you have not deleted your account https://t.co/OdawV9lDuV — Chuck Ross (@ChuckRossDC) June 28, 2021

