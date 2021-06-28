https://breaking911.com/new-study-finds-that-we-have-to-accept-4-fatal-16-serious-side-effects-per-100k-vaccinations-to-save-the-lives-of-2-11-individuals-per-100k-vaccinations-placing-risks-benefits-o/

A new study by several scientists and doctors published in Vaccines 2021, 9, 693, pub 6/24/21 has found both the risks and benefits of the COVID-19 vaccine to be of the same magnitude, and that “this lack of clear benefit should cause governments to rethink their vaccination policy.”

The study was conducted using data from one million people. It found that the number needed to vaccinate (NNTV) is between 200 and 700 people to prevent one case of COVID-19 for the Pfizer vaccine. The NNTV to prevent one death is between 9,000 and 50,000.

The number of people experiencing adverse reactions is 700 per 100,000 vaccinations. Currently, there are 16 serious side effects and 4.11 fatal side effects for every 100,000 vaccinations.

Thus, for every three deaths that are prevented by vaccination, there are two deaths caused by vaccination.

The authors came to the conclusion that “we have to accept 4 fatal & 16 serious side effects per 100K vaccinations to save the lives of 2–11 individuals per 100K vaccinations, placing risks & benefits on the same order of magnitude.”

These numbers were calculated using absolute risk reduction instead of relative risk reduction.

According to the vaccine manufacturers, the relative risk reduction is 95% for Pfizer, 94% for Moderna, 67% for J&J. The relative risk reduction is a ratio comparing the risk of infection in vaccinated people versus unvaccinated people (the control group).

The absolute risk reduction is the difference in risk for someone in the treatment group versus someone in the control group.

For example, if you have 100 people who don’t get the vaccine, and 10 get sick, the risk of getting sick is 10%. If you have 100 people who do get the vaccine, and only one gets sick, their risk of getting sick is 1%. The relative risk reduction is 90%, but the absolute risk reduction is just 9% then (10% minus 1%), as the risk of getting sick was already low.

There have been complaints by many scientists about outcome reporting biases in the COVID-19 trials, as the vaccine manufacturers only reported the relative risk reduction.

The absolute risk reduction of the Pfizer vaccine is 0.7% and the absolute risk reduction of the Moderna vaccine is 1.1%.

