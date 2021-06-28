https://www.oann.com/new-zealand-to-partially-restart-travel-bubble-with-australia/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=new-zealand-to-partially-restart-travel-bubble-with-australia



FILE PHOTO: Passengers arrive from New Zealand after the Trans-Tasman travel bubble opened overnight, following an extended border closure due to the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, at Sydney Airport in Sydney, Australia, October 16, 2020. REUTERS/Loren Elliott/File Photo FILE PHOTO: Passengers arrive from New Zealand after the Trans-Tasman travel bubble opened overnight, following an extended border closure due to the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, at Sydney Airport in Sydney, Australia, October 16, 2020. REUTERS/Loren Elliott/File Photo

June 29, 2021

(Corrects first name of minister in paragraph 2 to Chris)

WELLINGTON (Reuters) – New Zealand said on Tuesday it will partially resume quarantine-free travel with Australia and remove all COVID-19 curbs in place in Wellington as no community cases were reported in the capital city after over a week of restrictions.

Quarantine-free travel will resume with South Australia, ACT, Tasmania and Victoria from July 5, COVID-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins told a news conference.

Coronavirus restrictions in Wellington will be eased from midnight on Tuesday, Hipkins said.

(Reporting by Praveen Menon; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

