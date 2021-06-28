https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/no-criminal-charges-for-president-trump/

NEWS JUNKIES — CHECK OUT OUR HOMEPAGE

Story just hit the wires.

Manhattan District Attorney Cy Vance has indicated he does not currently plan to charge the Trump Organization or President Trump with crimes related to allegations of “hush money” payments and real estate value manipulations, according to a personal lawyer for Donald Trump.

Ronald Fischetti, a New York attorney who represents the former president, said on Monday that in a meeting last week, he asked Vance’s team for details on charges they were considering.

Continue reading…