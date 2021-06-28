https://www.thefirsttv.com/not-funny-amazons-inclusion-playbook-includes-rules-for-humor-satire/

Sounds like a knee-slapper.

According to The Daily Wire, “Amazon Studios’ Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion team released an “inclusion playbook” that sets standards for the number of minority and underrepresented employees and characters required to create a movie or series.”

Okay, okay. So maybe this isn’t too bad. Afterall, the best art is made by committee, right?

The DW continues, “Inclusion standards for comedy and satire were established in the playbook as well. Comedians were told that they can only make fun of groups of which they are a part.”

Uh-oh. Let’s consult the playbook:

“Begin by thinking about whether, as the storyteller, your humor comes from outside or inside the group at the center of the comedy,” the playbook reads. “Out-group members using humor to mock or joke about characters from underrepresented groups can be highly problematic. Humor may reflect insensitivity, play to broad stereotypes, and reinforce historical tropes for members of underrepresented groups,” the playbook says.

“The playbook also insists that ‘chivalry’ and ‘rescue storylines’ can be ‘problematic’ The DW reports.

Can’t wait for Amazon’s next round of original content: inoffensive and totally unwatchable.







