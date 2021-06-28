http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/powerlineblog/livefeed/~3/v81bf4nIqcI/nsa-vs-tucker.php

On his show tonight, Tucker Carlson made the explosive claim that the National Security Agency has been spying on his electronic communications with the intention of trying to drive his show off the air. This information comes from an NSA whistleblower, and Tucker finds confirmation in the fact that the whistleblower himself had information that could only have come from an illicit spying on Tucker’s emails and texts:

.@TuckerCarlson says a “whistleblower” within the NSA tipped him off that the agency has been spying on his team and is planning to leak communications about a story he’s been working on in order to get his shown taken off the air. pic.twitter.com/Z5ygq7Cdw8 — Washington Examiner (@dcexaminer) June 29, 2021

Will this accusation prove to be true? I have no idea, but would note that whether an anonymous source is an admirable whistleblower or a contemptible partisan leaker generally depends on whose political advantage is at stake. If Tucker’s claim that the whistleblower has information that could only have been obtained by spying on him and his staff is correct, it could turn into a scandal.

My only other comment is that the idea that serving FOIA requests on the NSA and other intelligence agencies in a Democratic administration will generate any honest or meaningful response is fanciful.

