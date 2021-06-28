https://twitchy.com/dougp-3137/2021/06/28/nyc-mayor-bill-de-blasios-announcement-makes-it-clear-that-defunding-the-police-didnt-work-out-so-well/

One year ago, New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio was among those pushing for cuts to police budgets and slashing the number of officers:

And how did that work out? Here’s what the mayor announced this morning:

How many lives have been lost and businesses ruined just because politicians like Bill de Blasio insisted on helping forward the Left’s anti-police narrative?

Unreal.

