NYC UNRAVELING: 15-Year-Old ‘Stabbed to Death’ Over Parking Space in Brooklyn
posted by Hannity Staff – 6.20.21
A 15-year-old boy was stabbed to death in Brooklyn Friday over an alleged dispute regarding a parking space, according to the New York Post.
“The fatal incident unfolded around 3:30 p.m. Thursday on Decatur Street in Stuyvesant Heights, according to police,” writes the New York Post. “A 48-year-old man was taken to the 81st Precinct for questioning, but as of Friday afternoon, no one had been charged in the boy’s death, according to cops.”
Teen killed in Brooklyn stabbing, police say: https://t.co/JqGikLTtoR
— PIX11 News (@PIX11News) June 18, 2021
“The 15-year-old, identified as Tory Lovick of Brooklyn, was stabbed in the chest by a 48-year-old man on Decatur Street near Marcus Garvey Boulevard at around 2:30 p.m., police said. Lovick was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead,” reports Pix 11.
NYC UNRAVELS: 43-Year-Old Tourist Stabbed with a Screwdriver in Manhattan Subway Station
posted by Hannity Staff – 5.10.21
From Fox News:
A tourist visiting Manhattan with his family was stabbed with a screwdriver while riding a train Sunday night, police and sources said.
The 43-year-old victim from Ecuador was on the southbound 2 train when he was randomly attacked by a 26-year-old man at about 7:50 p.m., according to cops and sources.
Using a screwdriver, the suspect stabbed the man in his chest and left arm as the train was approaching the Chambers Street station, police and sources said.
Tourist stabbed with screwdriver on NYC subway https://t.co/FTLg7uNZzx pic.twitter.com/u4Jvpg2a0g
— New York Post (@nypost) May 10, 2021
When the train arrived at the station, the victim’s wife pointed out the suspect to responding transit officers, sources said.
Cops nabbed the suspect on the platform and he confessed to the stabbing, sources said.
Charges against him were pending Sunday night.
The victim was taken by EMS to Bellevue Hospital, where he is expected to survive, police said.
Police recovered the suspect’s weapon at the scene, sources said.
