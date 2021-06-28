https://hannity.com/media-room/nyc-unravels-21-year-old-marine-tourist-shot-in-new-yorks-times-square/

NYC UNRAVELING: 15-Year-Old ‘Stabbed to Death’ Over Parking Space in Brooklyn

posted by Hannity Staff – 6.20.21

A 15-year-old boy was stabbed to death in Brooklyn Friday over an alleged dispute regarding a parking space, according to the New York Post.

“The fatal incident unfolded around 3:30 p.m. Thursday on Decatur Street in Stuyvesant Heights, according to police,” writes the New York Post. “A 48-year-old man was taken to the 81st Precinct for questioning, but as of Friday afternoon, no one had been charged in the boy’s death, according to cops.”

Teen killed in Brooklyn stabbing, police say: https://t.co/JqGikLTtoR — PIX11 News (@PIX11News) June 18, 2021

“The 15-year-old, identified as Tory Lovick of Brooklyn, was stabbed in the chest by a 48-year-old man on Decatur Street near Marcus Garvey Boulevard at around 2:30 p.m., police said. Lovick was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead,” reports Pix 11.

